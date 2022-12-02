LeAnn Rimes Delays Holiday Tour Kickoff Due to Sudden Illness

LeAnn Rimes was scheduled to hit the Turning Stone Resort Casino stage in Verona, New York, on Friday, Dec. 2. However, a sudden illness has forced the “Blue” singer to delay the kickoff of her long-awaited “Joy: The Holiday Tour.”

“To my Verona, NY fans, I’m sorry to announce that we’ll have to cancel the show this Friday because I’m too sick to travel and perform,” Rimes wrote to fans in her now-disappeared Instagram stories. “It breaks my heart I can’t be there as I was so excited to celebrate the holiday season with you all.”

She closed her statement, promising to reschedule the date. “I look forward to that time when we can be together again,” she added.

Rimes’ next scheduled date is December 9 at the Riverside Casino & Golf Resort in Riverside, Iowa. The holiday shows will feature a night of holiday tunes, the singer-songwriter’s greatest hits, as well as a few new releases off of her latest album, god’s work, which dropped in September.

In a digital cover story earlier this year, Rimes spoke with American Songwriter about the new album. “The whole album discusses creation and the light and the dark of it,” she explained, “the duality of life and how the duality of things is still part of creation … It’s a deep record.”

The project sees a star-studded roster of collaborators and was born from the pandemic. “I think life had to happen in order to influence the record,” she added. “I’m a firm believer, as a creator, in not questioning what comes through, and creating what I feel comes through and what I’m drawn to. I’m also constantly observing life in order to inspire my art, so there was definitely an influence in the whole shutdown of life and what was coming up collectively for people—the rage, the fear, the need for community.”

Dec. 9 – Riverside, IA @ Riverside Casino and Golf Resort

Dec. 10 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Dec. 16 – Lincoln City, OR @ Chinook Winds Casino Showroom

Dec. 17 – Lincoln City, OR @ Chinook Winds Casino Showroom

Dec. 18 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort and Casino

