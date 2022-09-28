Watch: Miley Cyrus Join Foo Fighters, Def Leppard for “Photograph” at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Tuesday night (Sept. 27), the Foo Fighters put on the second tribute concert in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Among the star-studded billing was Miley Cyrus, who teamed up with Def Leppard to perform a rendition of their 1983 hit “Photograph.”

Before the festivities got underway, the Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl, addressed the audience, “This is the hometown shit, so you gotta make it loud. What we really wanted to do was to pay tribute to Taylor in a way that you could sort of spend some time in his musical mind, which could be a pretty terrifying place. But just as the show in London, we’ve all gathered here to celebrate this person that has touched our lives, whether from afar or for all of his friends and family and loved ones and musician buddies and heroes that are here tonight.”

Before Cyrus took the stage, Def Leppard was joined by Grohl, Foo’s guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett, and Weezer drummer Pat Wilson. Smear told the crowd, “I came here in 1983 to hear this band play this song” before they broke out into “Rock of Ages.”

Cyrus was then introduced to the crowd, joining the collective for another Pyromania hit, “Photograph,” which served as the band’s breakout single.

Cyrus traded vocals with Def Leppard’s Joe Elliot in the verses while both artists joined in on the chorus. “I love you Taylor Hawkins. That was for you,” Cyrus said towards the end of the performance. Watch a fan-shot video of the moment below.

Elsewhere in last night’s lineup were Stewart Copeland, Joan Jett, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Alanis Morissette, Mark Ronson, Gene Simmons, Nikki Sixx, Chad Smith, and Roger Taylor.

Miley Cyrus (Photo: RCA Records)