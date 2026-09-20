Legendary Country Music Journalist Edward Morris Dies at 90

Edward Norris has died. The veteran Nashville-based music journalist died on Sept. 17, according to his online obituary. He was 90.

No cause of death was immediately available.

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Born Murrell Edward Morris on a West Virginia farm, the writer began his career as the editor of his high school paper. He likewise edited the paper at Morris Harvey College, where he grew to love English literature and poetry.

He went on to earn his master’s degree at Ohio University, where he met his wife of 61 years, Norma Chapman.

What to Know About Edward Norris

Morris taught college English and journalism, before becoming an assistant editor at Writer’s Digest. His best-known gig, one of a writer at Billboard, began in a freelance capacity in 1972 and a full-time one nine years later.

Eventually, Morris became the outlet’s Country Music Editor and chief Nashville columnist.

He was named Print Journalist of the Year in 1993 by the International Bluegrass Music Association.

More left Billboard in 1995, and began a 20-year tenure with CMT four yeas later.

Morris also had bylines in Advertising Age, TV Guide, Hollywood Reporter, The Journal Of Country Music, and others.

In addition to his journalism career, Morris was tapped to write liner notes for artists including The Judds, Keith Whitley, Eddy Arnold, Guy Clark, and others.

Morris, who guest lectured at Belmont University, Vanderbilt University, and Trevecca College in Nashville, was also an author, having penned eight books over the course of his life. He additionally penned a one-woman play, The Passion of Ethel Rosenberg.

“You hear musicians say that they would do it for free if they weren’t paid for it. And I feel the same way about writing,” Morris once said. “I love to write with the anticipation of amusing people or getting arguments started or whatever…..Anything that happens, if you treat it right, can be turned into a piece of prose. And that’s what I do.”

Morris was preceded in death by his wife in 2015, and his son, Christopher, who died at age 2. He is survived by daughters Erin Morris Huttlinger and Rachel Serrato, and by son Jason Morris. Morris is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Photo courtesy Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home