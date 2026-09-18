Riley Green Shaves Off His Signature Mustache and Fans Are Already Mourning the Loss

What better way to kick off the weekend than with a new country album? Well, fans won’t have to ponder that question as Riley Green released his newest album, That’s Just Me. Since April, the country singer has promoted his newest project with singles like “My Way,” “Think as You Drunk,” and “Imagine That.” Packed with over a dozen songs, Green recently caught the attention of fans when he stepped into the spotlight without his signature mustache. And for most fans, they considered it a tragedy.

Embracing the rustic country look, Green often sported his signature mustache alongside a cowboy hat and a pair of boots. Over time, the facial hair became almost as recognizable as the singer himself. So when he entertained a small crowd at a private show in Los Angeles, it took only a few seconds before fans noticed the difference. And it only took a few more seconds before it was all over country music and social media.

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With the event hosted by Spotify, they shared a collage of pictures from the concert. And clicking through them, it was confirmed that Green did, in fact, shave his mustache. As a video from his performance circulated online, female fans fell into a state of mourning for the stache that helped make Green a household name.

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Fans Demand Riley Green Grow It Back

Looking at what fans had to say about the sudden change in appearance – for one, they insisted, “Honestly, I would have asked for ALL my money back.” They weren’t the only ones, as another person added, “I’m seeing him on Saturday, and it BETTER be somewhat back.”

That was just a sample of the mountain of comments that followed the end of Green’s mustache.

“He just lost like 4 points.”

“A soldier has fallen.”

“OMG .. he doesn’t even look the same .. grow it back Riley!!!”

“Mad as hell now.”

“Why is he so mean to us.”

While still in a state of shock over Green’s new look, thankfully, fans could find some comfort in knowing he released his newest album. It wasn’t just Green, as he collaborated with Hannah McFarland, Jake Worthington, Randy Owen, and Brooks & Dunn.

Fans might have called it a “tragedy,” demanded refunds, and begged Green to grow it back, but there was at least one reason for hope. Unlike most heartbreak, this one could be fixed within a couple of days.

(Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)