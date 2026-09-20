How to Watch ‘The Voice’ Season 30: Premiere Date, Time, Channel, and Streaming

The Voice returns to our screens on Monday, September 21, for its 30th season. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Voice will premiere on NBC at 8 pm ET on Monday with a 2-hour episode. Fans will also be able to watch any episodes they miss on Peacock the next day. This coming week, The Voice will release three episodes, with the following schedule:

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Monday, September 21: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, September 22: 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 23: 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET

After the blind auditions and the battle rounds are over, The Voice is doing things a little differently this year. From then on, live shows will be simulcast on both NBC and Peacock in all time zones, which has never happened in the show’s history.

The show is also making some changes to its coaching lineup this year, as Queen Latifah and Riley Green will both take on the position for the first time. Veterans Adam Levine and Kelly Clarkson fill the other two spots.

Fans can also expect to see other familiar faces, like longtime host Carson Daly.

Daly Is Not Leaving ‘The Voice’, Despite Rumors

Daly has hosted The Voice for 16 years now, since 2011, and he’s not planning on stopping anytime soon. He made that clear amidst recent confusion surrounding the franchise’s new endeavor: The Voice: Celebrity.

In early August, NBC announced the new show, which is set to feature Keke Palmer as host. Daly’s lack of on-camera involvement in The Voice: Celebrity confused many fans, who thought he was leaving the franchise altogether.

“Many today have asked if I’m leaving the show,” he wrote on Instagram. “Nope. We’re gonna try out these 2 formats this fall/spring & see how it goes! Hopefully this post clears up any confusion. I am still hosting the show currently. In fact, I have hosted & produced every single second of the show since day 1, 30 seasons. 16 years. I’ll be producing Celeb Voice only & helping it launch from behind the scenes.”

Daly also described Palmer as being “PERFECT” for the role. “We’re all big fans & welcome her to the family,” he shared.

The Voice: Celebrity is set to premiere sometime in Spring of 2027.

Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images