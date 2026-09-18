Brad Paisley Takes His Country Music Talents to ‘South Park’ With New Original Song

The creators behind the hit series South Park, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, have always had their fingers on the pulse of America. Throughout most of the series, the characters found themselves in bizarre situations that often mimicked the problems of the real world. And when kicking off season 29, South Park decided to tackle the rise of e-bikes. But that wasn’t all, as the season premiere featured an original song from Brad Paisley.

Throughout the episode, the characters mourned the passing of a friend who had just purchased an e-bike. Causing concern for all of South Park, the fictional city decided to ban all e-bikes. And like any good montage, the moment needed a soundtrack. That was where Paisley stepped in, lending his country sound to the chaos with the original song “We Are South America.”

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Adding to South Park’s disdain for e-bikes, “We Are South America” was a jab at the current White House administration. The lyrics included, “We are South America/Where the cold north wind blows/If you’re driving through our town/I just think you should know/That we are South South America/And that northern mountain sun/Always keeps South America/We won’t change for anyone/Two words that bring a smile to my mouth/America and south/We are South America.”

[RELATED: 3 Hysterical Brad Paisley Songs That Prove He Is a True Comedian at Heart]

Brad Paisley Shares His ‘Tacklebox’ With Fans

Aside from adding his name to the legacy of South Park, Paisley also expanded his discography with his newest project, Tacklebox. Instead of releasing an entire album at once, the country singer shared unreleased tracks randomly. Explaining his motivation behind Tacklebox, Paisley said, “I see this ‘project’ as never-ending. It’s almost like the fans have a direct link to my Dropbox or to a playlist that never ends. We are calling it ‘Tacklebox ‘ because it’s a box full of hooks, country lyric hooks.”

Taking advantage of the new digital age, Paisley’s latest project could be a glimpse at the future. But no matter what, he was thrilled to have the ability to share the past and present with fans. “In this digital age, I have every song I’ve ever written at my fingertips. This project gave us a license to dig back into the catalog of songs that were never released, that feel like a time period, a style of writing, a sound, and nostalgia. “

With Tacklebox, Paisley wanted the freedom to release songs whenever inspiration struck. And if South Park needed a country anthem about e-bikes along the way, he was apparently happy to provide one.

(Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images)