Luke Bryan Forced To Cancel Second Farm Tour Show in Just 4 Days

Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour show in Michigan won’t go on as planned. Shortly after the country star canceled his Pennsylvania concert due to safety concerns, his next planned date suffered a similar fate.

Win 98.5 Country, a Michigan radio station, shared a statement from Bryan’s team about the latest cancelation.

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“Sunday’s Luke Bryan Farm Tour show at John Schaendorf Dairy in Allegan, MI (September 20) will not take place as scheduled due to conditions of the field from extensive rainfall,” the statement read. “We’re so sorry. This call was made for everyone’s safety on the grounds.”

Bryan’s team went onto encourage fans to hold on to their tickets. However, a makeup date has yet to be announced.

The host farm also took to Facebook to announce the news.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” they wrote. “This situation is beyond our control, and we know this was not an easy decision for the Luke Bryan team to make.”

What to Know About Luke Bryan’s Canceled Pennsylvania Show

Bryan’s latest cancelation came shortly after fans in Pennsylvania learned their show would not go on due to “conditions of the field.”

“I am so sorry,” Bryan wrote on Instagram. “This call was made for everyone’s safety.”

Aleisha Stas, who owns the farm with her parents and sister, told TribLive that she’s devastated by the cancellation.

In an earlier interview with the outlet, Stas detailed the preparations she’d undertaken ahead of the show. The family was tasked with clearing about 30 acres to make room for a stage. They also had to create a vendor area and provide parking for about 20,000 people.

“A lot of members of the community really came together and helped us get things to this point,” Stas said. “It’s really fun to see us on the map for something like a headlining country star like Luke Bryan. For so many people who might not have the means to travel down to Pittsburgh for this kind of concert, it’s really cool that he’s coming to our backyard.”

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images

