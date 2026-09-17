“I Am So Sorry”: Luke Bryan Forced To Cancel Farm Tour Show Just Hours Before Taking the Stage

The latest stop on Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour will not go on as planned. The country singer was set to take the stage in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 17, but opted to cancel the show due to safety concerns.

“Hey y’all. Unfortunately tonight’s Farm Tour show in Latrobe, PA will not take place due to the conditions of the field,” Bryan wrote on his Instagram Story. “I am so sorry. This call was made for everyone’s safety.”

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As for whether the concert will be rescheduled, Bryan hinted that a makeup date is in the works.

“Please hang on to your tickets and parking passes,” he wrote. “We are working on the next steps and will update y’all as soon as a decision is made.”

Bryan ended his message by writing, “God bless and stay safe y’all.”

Organizers Behind Luke Bryan Show Speak Out After Cancelation

Unity Supervisors Chairman Mike O’Barto told TribLive that he received an email at 10 a.m. notifying him that the show at 1846 Farms would be canceled.

“Due to the rain and storms we had this morning, we will have to cancel tonight’s show,” the email said. “We are looking at possibilities for rescheduling, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.”

Aleisha Stas, who owns the farm with her parents and sister, told the outlet that she’s devastated by the cancellation.

“The Stas family put a lot of work into getting everything ready for the concert,” O’Barto said. “Let’s be honest: that’s a farm. When it rains, especially with the amount of rain we’ve been getting in the last month or so, it’s going to be very muddy.”

Earlier this month, Stas told the same outlet about the preparations she and her family had undertaken to make the show happen. The family was tasked with clearing about 30 acres so that concert organizers would have enough space to lay out a stage, creating a vendor area, and providing parking for about 20,000 people.

“A lot of members of the community really came together and helped us get things to this point,” Stas said. “It’s really fun to see us on the map for something like a headlining country star like Luke Bryan. For so many people who might not have the means to travel down to Pittsburgh for this kind of concert, it’s really cool that he’s coming to our backyard.”

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images

