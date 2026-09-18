Barefoot Country Music Fest Goes Big With Carrie Underwood as First 2027 Headliner

With the summer officially over, the Barefoot Country Music Festival was already looking ahead to 2027. Just a few months ago, organizers welcomed big names like Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Post Malone, Tucker Wetmore, and numerous others to the sandy beaches of New Jersey. While a historic weekend, the festival hoped to keep that momentum heading into the new year. And there were few stars able to bring the intensity like Carrie Underwood. Excited to welcome Underwood back for the first time in years, fans rushed to get tickets.

Running from June 17-20, the Barefoot Country Music Festival still had more than a few surprises for fans. But to celebrate tickets going on sale, the festival revealed that Underwood would be the headliner. Just a taste of what 2027 had in store for Underwood, fans shared their excitement. “Oh my gosh!!! Best show I’ve ever seen. Can June get here any faster?!?!?” Another person added, “I’m buying tickets right now.”

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The last time Underwood graced the stage was in August 2021. Just before she was set to perform, the venue was hit by Tropical Storm Henri. Roaring in from the coast, the storm drenched over 30,000 fans. But that didn’t stop them from chanting Underwood’s name. And for Underwood, she wasn’t about to let fans down.

Charging out on stage, Underwood produced a powerful moment for fans and the Barefoot Country Music Festival. Entertaining the wet fans with hits like “Before He Cheats,” she declared, “I’m singing in the rain.”

[RELATED: 14 Years Ago Today, Carrie Underwood Released Her Record-Breaking Ballad Inspired by ‘The Wizard of Oz’]

Now, Underwood was making her way back to the beach. Hopefully, with better weather. But no matter what Mother Nature had in store for June, there was no stopping Underwood.

What about tickets? Looking at the price of the general 3-Day ticket that included the Thursday night premiere, it would cost fans around $320. For those who wanted to experience the lavish festival lifestyle, Barefoot presented the 4-Day Super VIP. According to the festival, it included:

Premier Access: Elevated viewing platform with a full bar and a prime view of the main stage, plus access to an exclusive front-of-stage viewing area.

Exclusive Beverage Offerings: Receive a $500 credit to be used towards beverages (beer, wine, cocktails, water, and soda) in the SVIP section only.

Premium Dining: Enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres and an evening buffet.

Luxury Comfort: While dining, relax in an air-conditioned catering tent with limited seating.

Private Restrooms: Access to posh, air-conditioned restrooms.

With more than a few amenities, the Super VIP pass started at $1,400 and climbed over $1,500 depending on the package.

A lot can happen between now and June, including a few more headliner announcements. But with Underwood already locked in, Barefoot gave fans a pretty big reason to start planning early.

(Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)



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