Multiple Injuries Reported After Car Plows Into Crowd at Country Festival

Six people were injured at Festival Western de Saint-Tite in Quebec, Canada. In the early hours of Sept. 19, multiple festival-goers were struck by a vehicle, according to CBC News.

Six victims—two women and four men, all aged between 17 and 21—were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Sûreté du Québec, the local police force, told the outlet.

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Cops additionally noted that, after the incident, the vehicle fled the scene. It was later found in the Quebec City region around 5:30 a.m., police said.

A man in his 20s was arrested and questioned by police as a result of the crash, the outlet reported. He was later released with a future court date, police said.

Police told CTV news that they do not believe the incident was premeditated.

Meanwhile, Quebec’s Domestic Security Minister, Ian Lafrenière, told the first outlet that there’s no reason to believe the incident was related to terrorism. He further stated there had been an argument among several individuals that escalated.

Police, who said that alcohol is not thought to be involved in the incident, noted that it’s currently unclear if any of the victims were part of that disagreement.

What to Know About Festival Western de Saint-Tite

Festival Western in Saint-Tite is a 10-day event featuring country music, professional rodeos, and other western-themed activities.

“An isolated incident beyond our control occurred early this morning on Saint-Joseph Boulevard. Our thoughts are with those involved and their families. We wish them a speedy recovery,” festival organizers told the outlets. “The safety of our festival-goers, volunteers, and staff remains our top priority. The Festival is a festive event where everyone should feel safe. That’s why every effort is being made to ensure this.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the incident in a Facebook post.

“My thoughts are with the seven people who were struck by a car at the Festival Western de St-Tite, and the entire community who are understandably shaken by this incident,” he wrote. “Thank you to the law enforcement and first responders who acted quickly to help those injured and keep people safe.”

Despite the incident, the festival went on as planned on Saturday.

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