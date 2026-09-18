Google Accidentally Kills Off Billy Joel and Leaves Fans Confused

It has been a tough month for music fans as Dolly Parton sadly passed away in August. Since then, most of the industry has been in a state of mourning, with countless tributes pouring in. But on Thursday, it got worse when it was announced on Google that the famed Billy Joel had sadly passed away. The news came after the Piano Man revealed he underwent brain surgery. It didn’t take long before the news started to circulate on social media. The only problem – Joel wasn’t dead.

Due to his recent surgery, fans have kept a close eye on Joel and anxiously waited for updates on his social media. So, when some searched his name on Google, they were stunned to see that he had passed away. Making the mistake even more convincing, the search engine listed September 17, 2026, as his supposed date of death. With Google often serving as the first stop for breaking news, it wasn’t hard to see the news spread so fast.

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Eventually catching the attention of Joel’s publicist, Claire Mercuri, she rushed to release a statement that he was still alive and admitted to speaking with him. Even Google offered an explanation as to why the search engine claimed that Joel had died on Thursday. “This is no longer appearing, and was not a manual change by Google. When people vandalize public info sources, this can affect the information that appears in Search.”

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Billy Joel Suffered Concussion Due To Concerts

Suggesting that the death announcement was a hoax created by online users, Google corrected the issue. As for Joel, he remained focused on his recovery. Staying active on social media, he explained how years of performing had caused some damage to his brain. “Because of my job, which is playing rock and roll music very loud, that it was giving me something like a concussion every time I did a show.”

With doctors closely monitoring Joel during his physical therapy, the hitmaker promised fans that he was in good health and spirits. “I know people have heard, ‘Oh, he’s got a brain disorder.’ And I’m okay. I just want people to know, don’t worry about me. I’m not going anywhere. I’m here. I’m still here.”

False celebrity death reports were nothing new, but Joel’s recent surgery made this one especially cruel. Thankfully, as Joel himself declared, “I’m still here.”

(Photo by GVCruz/WireImage)