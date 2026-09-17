Luke Bryan Denies “Frustrating” Allegation That He Uses AI to Write Songs

Luke Bryan is defending his songwriting. Speaking to Big D & Bubba, the country singer denied recent allegations that he uses AI to write his songs. The speculation largely began following the release of his latest tune, “Fish Hunt Golf Drink.”

“My first frustration with it is, you put a song out and then the narrative starts on songs that you put out,” he said. “People start a fake narrative on whether us as artists or writers AI’d it.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Bryan went on to note that it’s impossible “to slow down any processes of innovation in movies, music, daily life.” He further acknowledged that there’s a time and a place to use new technology responsibly.

“Let’s just say outside writers sent me a song,” he said. “Now they would AI my voice when they pitched me the song, so I could hear my voice and how I would sound.”

While Bryan said that is the extent of his own AI use, he admitted that he can’t confidently say the same about any outside cuts he records.

“Have I recorded songs on this album that [are from] one of the writers that I don’t even know really well? I’ve got many many writers on this album,” he said. “All I can say is I know the songs that I personally wrote, there was no AI involved.”

Luke Bryan Reveals Why He Doesn’t Use AI While Songwriting

As for why he personally avoids AI in songwriting, that comes down to one thing: connection.

“At some point, me being the artist, I’ve got to try to connect with my audience,” he said. “… I don’t think AI is in a situation where it’s ready, at this point, to really figure out how to emotionally connect. I still think whoever is steering the ship on that still has to try to write a song that connects.”

Given his strong stance on the subject, Bryan said it “gets frustrating” when “people try to discredit what you’re doing.”

“When you do something and then you’ve got a 17-year-old kid claiming that any artist AI’d something or they didn’t sing for real at the concert, and then the the person that’s worked their ass off for all these years has to go explain themselves,” Bryan said. “It’s like, man, what are we doing here? If you think the song’s AI, and you don’t like the song, just don’t listen to the damn thing.”

“Fish Hunt Golf Drink” will appear on Bryan’s latest album, Signs, which is due out Sept. 18.

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images