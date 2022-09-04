Legendary Guitarist Buddy Guy Releases New Single, “We Go Back”

Legendary guitarist Buddy Guy released his new single, “We Go Back.” featuring singer Mavis Staples.

Guy, now 86 years old, is one of the best guitar players of all time and the artist is still going strong with a new album, The Blues Don’t Lie, on the way.

Following the announcement of the upcoming project, Guy dropped a then-new single, “Gunsmoke Blues,” with Jason Isbell on vocals that highlights the ongoing gun violence problem in the United States.

“We Go Back” sees Guy and Staples reflecting on the past, both good and bad occasions.

Staples sings over Guy’s skillful playing, drawing attention to the assassination of American activist and social rights hero Martin Luther King Jr. Guy sings about times when a cup of coffee cost a nickel and a bottle of wine costs a dollar, however, adding “the crying and the dying” and “the hell it took to get us here” remain important and ever in his thoughts.

The new album is set to drop on September 30, which would mark the 65th anniversary of the day the guitar player arrived in Chicago from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The album is produced by his longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge. Guy made a name for himself in Chicago with the electric guitar and the rest, as they say, is history.

“I used to lay the guitar down and put my feet on it or drag it across my butt. I don’t do that anymore,” Guy to oldGuitar Player magazine some years ago. “But way back when they used to have guitar battles every Sunday afternoon in Chicago, I won them all because most of the guitar players sat down until I came to town.”

Fans can check out the new single below and can pre-order Guy’s new album HERE.

Photo: Paul Natkin / RCA Records