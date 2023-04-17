ZZ Top, Sheryl Crow, Buddy Guy Booked for Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival

Eric Clapton has unveiled the all-star lineup for the 2023 Crossroads Guitar Festival.

Sheryl Crow, ZZ Top, John Mayer Trio, H.E.R., Taj Mahal, Joe Bonamassa, Marcus King, Vince Gill, Gary Clark Jr., Keb’ Mo,’ Buddy Guy and Santana are among the many revered artists and guitar players hand-picked by Clapton who will take the stage. The seventh installment of the Crossroads Guitar Festival takes place September 23 and 24 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Jerry Douglas, Albert Lee, Los Lobos, Del McCoury Band, Sierra Hull and Molly Tuttle are among the other vast-ranging artists performing, with Clapton set to perform both nights. Visit the festival’s website for the full lineup. Tickets go on sale Friday (April 21) at 10 a.m. local time.

“Clapton will gather the past, present and future of guitar music onto one stage for an unparalleled musical event,” according to a press release. “Since its inception, Clapton’s vision for the Crossroads Guitar Festival has been to create an event where his friends and contemporaries can have fun and perform together for the benefit of a good cause.”

The event benefits Crossroads Centre, a substance abuse rehab center co-founded by Clapton in 1998 in Antigua, an island in the Caribbean. The Centre helps treat people battling alcohol, cocaine, opioids and cannabis addictions based on the 12-step treatment program.

“At Crossroads Centre Antigua, we help our clients to start a journey toward a life free from the devastating effects of alcohol and other drug dependencies,” the organization says in its mission statement. “Founded by music legend Eric Clapton, Crossroads Centre Antigua offers a therapeutic, supportive and safe environment, away from the confusion of life in addiction, on the beautiful island of Antigua.”

The 2023 event will also feature interactive exhibits by renowned guitar manufacturers including Gibson, Fender and Martin where attendees will be able to experiment with new products. The first Crossroads Festival was held in 1999, followed by shows in 2004, 2007, 2010, 2013 and 2019. New York City, Dallas, Texas and Bridgeview, Illinois, are the other cities that have hosted the benefit concert.

