Legendary Music Publisher Behind Classics From Frank Sinatra, AC/DC, and James Brown Dies at 68

While not a famed singer or musician, Caroline Bienstock played a crucial role in the music industry as she was once the president and CEO of Carlin Music. Throughout her time at the company, she helmed classics from Frank Sinatra, Stephen Sondheim, AC/DC, James Brown, Billie Holiday, and numerous others. Although she eventually left the company, her impact on music remained. And sadly, on September 1, the music industry lost one of its most influential figures as Bienstock passed away at 68.

Although building her own career in the entertainment business, Bienstock grew up surrounded by music. Her father, Freddie, once worked at a publishing company before buying it. In 1966, he renamed the company to Carlin Music. If that wasn’t enough, Bienstock’s mother, Mariam, was the co-founder of Atlantic Records.

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With Bienstock once exploring a career with Goldman Sachs, she eventually turned her attention to the family business. But according to Bienstock, her father wasn’t thrilled about the career move. But wanting to encourage his daughter, Freddie supported her success as she held positions as the COO and CFO.

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The Moment Caroline Bienstock Surpassed Her Father’s Legacy

Freddie watched as his daughter’s success shadowed his own. Recalling the moment her father learned of her success, Bienstock said, “I remember attending an industry event with [my father] where somebody approached and said, ‘Oh, Freddy Bienstock. Are you Caroline Bienstock’s father?’ To him, that was just amazing because, of course, he was the music publishing legend and I was just his daughter.”

Able to move past the legacies of her mother and father, Bienstock took her role of preserving music seriously. With offices in London, Paris, New York, and Nashville, Carlin Music boasted a catalog that surpassed over 80,000 tracks. The company also housed 8,500 songwriters.

When discussing how she approached expanding Carlin Music into new territories, Bienstock admitted to simply buying catalogs in that area. Not using her personal preference to dictate decisions, she promised, “As the person who is managing these assets for the benefit of the family. I have to make the best possible decisions that aren’t based on nostalgia or sentiment.”

Bienstock might have spent her career behind the scenes, but her influence could be heard through generations. That impact was reflected when Carlin Music eventually sold for $250 million. With her passing, the industry lost a woman who dedicated much of her life to protecting songs and songwriters.

(Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)