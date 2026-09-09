Gavin Adcock Offers Surprising Words for Zach Bryan After Their Long-Running Beef

Nearly a year ago, Zach Bryan and Gavin Adcock made headlines when both attended the Born & Raised Festival. For Bryan, he got the chance to not only perform but collaborate with Gabriella Rose on their song “Madeline.” Although a special day for Bryan, he couldn’t help but use the spotlight to taunt Adcock. The two singers often criticized each other on social media. But when Bryan saw Adcock offstage, he scaled a fence to get to him. Now, letting the dust settle, it seemed that Adcock was ready to move past the feud.

Appearing on the Bobby Bones Show, Adcock discussed that time in his career and how he wanted to focus on his music. But for Bones, he suggested that Bryan and Adcock would find their way to the studio for a special song in the near future.

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Not denying the idea of a collaboration, Adcock only hoped that Bryan had found peace. “I really hope the guy is doing better, ’cause it seemed like he was in a really terrible spot there for a while. I mean, I think that situation kind of put his feet on the ground.”

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Gavin Adcock Not Afraid To Call Out The Big Stars

Although Adcock wished Bryan the best, he wasn’t backing down from the initial incident. While Bryan has been somewhat reluctant to speak on the incident, Adcock had no problem sharing the spark that started the fire.

According to Adcock, the entire incident started when he noticed how the singer treated the people around him. “I don’t know. I really just didn’t like the way he was treating those people, and I just called him out on it. A lot of people don’t call out big stars because they want to possibly get up under their wing or like do a show with them or do a song with them. And that’s just not my mindset, you know?”

With Adcock not caring to follow the usual path of a country singer, he was completely fine with burning a bridge if it meant standing behind what he believed. And even with Bones floating the idea of a future collaboration, Adcock was more interested in leaving the drama behind.

But again, Adcock didn’t completely deny the invitation. He only stated, “We’ll see.” For two singers who nearly came to blows a year ago, even entertaining the possibility showed just how much had changed.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach)