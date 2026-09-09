Will Carrie Underwood Perform Before Tonight’s NFL Kickoff Game on NBC?

History will repeat itself tonight when the New England Patriots travel to Washington to take on the Seattle Seahawks. Back in February, both teams took the field for Super Bowl LX. For those needing a refresher, the Seahawks took a commanding lead when the Patriots only found some rhythm in the fourth quarter. But it wasn’t enough as the Seahawks became Super Bowl champions. Although the Patriots will look to rewrite history tonight, fans wanted to know whether Carrie Underwood would perform during the NFL kickoff game.

For the 14th straight season, Underwood will return to give the newest rendition of the famed Sunday Night Football anthem. Having nurtured a lasting relationship with the NFL, Underwood spent over a decade adding her voice to each season. But what about tonight? While a special Salute 250 Kickoff Concert will feature country star Luke Bryan, Underwood would not be performing.

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The main reason for Underwood not performing during the kickoff game was her debuting the Sunday Night Football anthem this weekend. Not able to pull double duty, fans will get their Underwood fix on Sunday. With the Dallas Cowboys set to face the New York Giants, the hitmaker will welcome fans back for another thrilling season of Sunday Night Football.

[RELATED: 14 Years Ago Today, Carrie Underwood Released Her Record-Breaking Ballad Inspired by ‘The Wizard of Oz’]

Carrie Underwood Calls New SNF Anthem Her “Most Favorite”

Since her SNF debut in 2013, Underwood has recorded a different rendition of the anthem each season. For the music video this year, it featured the singer in a recording studio, a packed stadium, and an intimate venue.

Although taking a different approach to this year’s anthem, Underwood promised a “rock star fever dream.” She added, “I love this new version of the track and, once again, Tripp and the incredible team behind the camera brought it to life in a whole new way that captures the spirit of this iconic song and the heart of rock ‘n’ roll. It’s one of my most favorite opens yet!”

As for Sunday Night Football’s creative director, Tripp Dixon, he offered a few more details about the song. “This season, we’ve drawn inspiration from Carrie’s deep, well-documented love of rock music — a perfect fit since our Sunday Night Football anthem was born from pure rock ‘n’ roll: Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ ‘I Hate Myself for Loving You.’”

Blending Underwood’s powerful vocal with the legacy of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, don’t miss the Giants vs. Cowboys, starting this Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and Peacock.



(Photo by Jamie Schramm/Variety via Getty Images)