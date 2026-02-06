Legendary Rocker Cancels All 2026 Touring Dates: “This Is Not the Time”

A two-time member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Neil Young combined his electric guitar skills with sharp, incisive social commentary on songs like “After the Gold Rush” and “Rockin’ in the Free World.” Still going strong at 80, the three-time Grammy Award winner planned to visit the U.K., Ireland, and mainland Europe this summer for a series of shows with his band, the Chrome Hearts. However, Young announced Friday (Feb. 6) that he has decided to step back from the road, scrapping all scheduled dates for 2026.

The former Buffalo Springfield member broke the disappointing news via his official website, writing, “I have decided to take a break and will not be touring Europe this time. Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. I’m sorry to let you down, but this is not the time. I do love playing LIVE and being with you and the Chrome Hearts. LOVE Neil be well.”

Those who bought tickers will be contacted directly and fully refunded via their original payment method.

We're sorry to share that Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will no longer be touring Europe this year. This means that regrettably the Eden Sessions show on Wednesday 17 June 2026 is cancelled. Ticket purchasers will be contacted directly and receive full refunds. pic.twitter.com/o8CMGtz0s8 — Eden Sessions (@TheEdenSessions) February 6, 2026

Young did not elaborate further on his decision to scrap the 2026 tour, which was scheduled for a June 19 kickoff in Manchester, England. The trek would have continued throughout the United Kingdom and Europe before concluding July 26 in Udine, Italy.

Neil Young Just Gifted His Entire Musical Catalog to Greenland

The news comes just a little over one week after Neil Young announced that he would provide free access to his entire musical archive to residents of Greenland for the next year.

His unprecedented decision follows weeks of simmering global tensions regarding the future of the Danish autonomous territory, sandwiched between the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans.

“I hope my music and music films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government,” Young wrote in a Jan. 27 statement. “It is my sincere wish for you to be able to enjoy all of my music in your beautiful Greenland home, in its highest quality.”

Featured image by Gary Miller/Getty Images