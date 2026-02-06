3 Incredible Piano-Rock Pieces That Aren’t by Billy Joel or Elton John

Even if you are an incredibly well-versed rock ‘n’ roll fan, when you think of the most notable piano pieces in the genre, you probably think of songs by Elton John and Billy Joel. That is no problem, as you are certainly not alone. However, to help expand your horizons, we’re going to remind you of some other classics. With that in mind, here are three incredible piano-rock pieces that aren’t by Billy Joel or Elton John.

“Hey Jude” by The Beatles

Yes, yes, we realize that this is an incredibly unoriginal pick. Although isn’t The Beatles‘ “Hey Jude” one of the greatest songs of all time, and doesn’t it deserve recognition wherever it can get it? We believe so, and under this particular topic, it perfectly matches, as it just might be the greatest piano-rock piece outside of Joel and John’s work.

Released in 1968, “Hey Jude” unsurprisingly became a No. 1 hit. Other than the immediate attention it garnered, given that it was a Beatles song, we’d like to believe people loved and still love it because of the sentimentality Paul’s piano playing brings to the song.

“Growin’ Up” by Bruce Springsteen

The heart of Bruce Springsteen‘s “Growin’ Up” is the piano, and while it gets shut out during the verse, it still makes its presence known. Both in the introduction and in the mid-song solo, the piano playing of David Sancious completely takes over and provides the song with a touching engagement. Furthermore, he puts in quite the work on the fills; you just might need to listen a little harder for those.

Released on his debut album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ, Springsteen’s single is an exemplary piece showing how pianos can work effectively in any genre of music. Additionally, it further shows that great piano players can make it just as hot as any great guitarist.

“Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen

Dare we say this is the most electric use of the piano in rock ‘n’ roll history? Maybe so, but we can all likely agree that the driving force in Queen‘s “Don’t Stop Me Now” is Freddie Mercury on piano. While the only solo piano part in the song is in the introduction, Mercury’s playing keeps the song on pace, and that pace is fast.

Following its release, “Don’t Stop Me Now” only went on to land at No. 86 on the Billboard Hot 100. Regardless, it has been electrifying the masses ever since its release, and we have to believe a big part of that is because of the piano playing by Mr. Mercury.

Photo by Ilpo Musto/Shutterstock