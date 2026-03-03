Before the world learned of Beatlemania, there was The Quarrymen. Composed of young artists and school friends, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison all found themselves on the stage thanks to the group. And among those was Len Garry. Born in Liverpool, England, Garry first met McCartney when attending the Liverpool Institute High School for Boys. While Garry eventually left the band due to illness, the Quarrymen were the start of a band that would completely take over the world. With Garry a part of the history, he sadly passed away at 84.

Videos by American Songwriter

The news of Garry’s passing was first shared by his daughter, Jane Garry, who posted a touching tribute about her father. “My Dad ‘Len Garry’ passed away at home in the early hours this morning. The doctor told us he had hours to live and I said straight away ‘he has to come home.’ Which the doctor allowed. I travelled with dad in the ambulance and got him home.”

With Garry surrounded by family, his daughter added, “My mum, my sister, my brother in law and myself stayed by Dad’s bed holding his hand, talking to him and telling him how much we love him and how proud we are of him as he was passing away and taking his last breaths.”

[RELATED: On This Day in 1964, the Beatles Released a Fan-Favorite Song That “Nearly Killed” John Lennon]

Len Garry Helped Inspire The Beatles Before The Beatles

While insisting she would miss him for the rest of her life, Jane found peace in knowing her father’s beliefs. “I love you Dad and I will miss you Dad for the rest of my life. I’m beyond devastated. Dad believed in God and we believe he is in heaven now.”

As for his stint with The Quarrymen, Garry took the stage at Liverpool’s Cavern Club in 1957, which became the band’s first booking ever. He also performed at St. Peter’s Church in July 1957. It was there that McCartney would be introduced to a young Lennon.

Although loving his time with the group, Garry eventually left after contracting tubercular meningitis. Forced to stay in the hospital for seven months, the musician’s future led him to tour with the rock gospel group Come Together.

While his name may not be as widely recognized as Lennon or McCartney, Garry’s role in those early days remains an important piece of Beatles history. From Liverpool school halls to the Cavern Club, he was part of the spark that started it all. And although he has now passed, his place in that story will never be forgotten.

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)