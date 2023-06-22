Lennon Stella, Madison Rose Deliver Cyndi Lauper Covers in Honor of Icon’s Birthday

Cyndi Lauper celebrates her 70th birthday on Thursday (June 22). In honor of the day, Spotify has teamed up with two rising pop stars to perform covers of some of her biggest hits.

The two artists, Madison Rose and Lennon Stella, each took on a Lauper song and made it their own. Rose delivered a club-ready remix of “True Colors” while Stella gave a soulful and poignant rendition of “Time After Time.”

“‘True Colors’ is a lightning-in-a-bottle song that every artist dreams of creating and relishes in singing because it’s a reminder that every person needs,” Rose said in a statement. “To find acceptance of yourself and let your true self shine through. It was truly serendipitous that this cover came to me as it is all I hope to stand for in my career – that when you show up authentically as yourself, you will always find love.”

Rose was able to connect with one of the original songwriters of “True Colors” while recording her cover.

“A truly unexpected cherry on top from my studio day was getting to talk with Billy Steinberg, one of the songwriters for ‘True Colors,'” she continued. “What a gem! To learn about his writing process and how this song had to mold to become the treasured piece of art that we all know was unforgettable. I am so honored to be a part of this project.”

For Stella, the project is deeply sentimental. Her parents covered “Time After Time” while performing as a duo for much of Stella’s childhood.

“I am so stoked to cover ‘Time After Time’ because it is the greatest song ever written and my parents covered this song when I was a kid,” she said. “They sang this as a duo during my whole childhood. It was a very primary memory for me so it is just a really cool, full-circle moment for me to cover the song myself.

“Cyndi’s career and music has inspired me with how true and how purposeful her lyrics are,” she continued. “She’s a true artist, that in-and-of itself has always moved me and I think she’s kind of just superwoman.”

Check out both covers below.

