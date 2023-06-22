Billie Eilish Says Body-Shaming Comments Heavily Impacted Her Mental Health

Seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish, 21, has recently opened up to Vogue about how comments regarding her body have affected her mental health. In the interview, in which Eilish promoted her new perfume, the “Bad Guy” singer said, “It’s tough, man. Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don’t have a stronger opinion about.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Eilish continued, “I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don’t think I would be able to exist, to be honest. I like myself more than I used to, and I’m more interested in how I feel than how they feel.”

RELATED: Billie Eilish Claps Back at Fans Calling Her a “Sellout” for Feminine Fashion Choices

She added, “But then also that might be a load of bulls–t because it still hurts my feelings like a sonab—h… I spent most of my life being very masculine and boyish, and I kind of recently, in the last couple of years, was kind of like, ‘You know what, I’m allowed to be whatever I want to be when I want to be it.'”

Now that Eilish has been dressing more dynamically, people online have been commenting more on her image. “I’m also feminine, and I’m also sexy, and I’m also cute, and I’m also just like, none of the above, and I’m just me,” Eilish stated. In 2020, Eilish released a short film titled Not My Responsibility, which addressed the constant online gossip about her body image.

While it can be very stressful to deal with being the center of online gossip and critique, Eilish told Vogue that she has some bright ideas on how to destress. She said, “I like to take baths. Honestly, I play a lot of games on my phone, and it makes me feel really good. But it’s really hard, you know? I’ve had a rough time, TBH, and I’m still figuring it out. But it’s definitely a weird life; I’ll say that.”

Eilish also had a lot to say about her new perfume, Eilish No. 2. The talented singer, who also just made her acting debut in Prime Video’s Swarm, told Vogue, “My original idea was that I wanted whatever my second fragrance was to smell and feel like damp, rained-on concrete, like a sidewalk after the rain, and how that has such a specific smell—it just reminds me of my childhood. It kind of turned into this rain world, but also this more woodsy world.”

Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue