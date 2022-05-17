Listen to More of Taylor Swift’s Unreleased Song ‘Carolina’ in New ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Trailer

Although we didn’t get the re-recorded albums we’d hoped for from Taylor Swift this past week, fans can take a bit of solace in hearing more of her previously revealed track, “Carolina.”

The haunting offering was first featured in the teaser trailer for the forthcoming film adaptation of Delia Owens’ Where the Crawdads Sing. The second trailer for the film has been unveiled on May 17 and along with it, a longer listen to Swift’s unreleased song.

In the trailer, we get a closer look at the main character Kya as she navigates growing up in the marshes of North Carolina. Her life is changed forever when she becomes the prime suspect in a murder case of a romantic interest. Scoring all the drama is Swift singing into the mist / into the clouds / you didn’t see me here in a hushed whisper across the trailer.

Even with the longer trailer revealed, too little of “Carolina” is shared to get a good picture of how it will sound. No release date has been set for the song but Swift teased that fans would be able to hear the full version “soon.”

“I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it,” she shared on Instagram. “I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story. You’ll hear it fully soon.”

As reported by CinemaBlend, Director Olivia Newman shared her thoughts on Swift’s track during a roundtable interview. She said that though Swift’s song was written before they shot the film, the finished track perfectly “captures the feeling you have at the end of the movie.”

“She had read and loved the book so much that she felt compelled to write a song for it,” Newman said. “It was before we had even shot the movie and when I heard the song, I couldn’t believe it was totally so perfect.”

She continued: “It captures the feeling you have at the end of the movie where you need to sit and digest what just happened. The song is the perfect transport for those feelings, it really sets the right tone.”

Where the Crawdads Sing will hit theatres on July 15. Listen to “Carolina” in the newly revealed trailer below.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame