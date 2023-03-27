Lenny Kravitz Teases New Music: “It’s the Album I Never Got to Do”

Ahead of his hosting duties at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards and fresh off his In Memorium performance at the Oscars, rocker Lenny Kravitz has new music on the brain.

In a recent interview with Variety, the singer reportedly dished on a tour coming in 2024, as well as a new “upbeat” album allegedly scheduled to drop this fall.

A new record from the “Are You Gonna Go My Way” singer would mean his first full-length studio album since the 2018 release Raise Vibration. He kept tight-lipped with the exact details but told the outlet he was in search of some collaborators to appear alongside him on the album.

The rocker did explain the project as one he always wanted to make, but never got the chance to “before [Let Love Rule] came out.”

“I was making music at that time under another name, and it didn’t happen,” he said of his 1989 debut studio album, Let Love Rule. “I found myself through [Let Love Rule]. It was really sort of an epiphany album because I ended up using my real name and was like ‘I guess this is what I’m supposed to be doing.’”

He further detailed that this new album in the works “celebrates the time before that. It’s the album I never got to do.”

Kravitz is set to host the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday night (March 27). Aside from his emcee duties, the artist will also perform a career-spanning medley of some of his greatest hits at the ceremony.

“I’m just ready to get out there and I’m grateful to still be here,” he told the outlet of the opportunity. “After all the years I have behind me — to still be so vibrant and feel so inspired — is truly a gift. And in this very special case, it’s beautiful to meet and witness the people coming up now in this generation. It’s a special moment in my career.”

