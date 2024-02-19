Lenny Kravitz’s Iconic Performance of Greatest Hits at People’s Choice Awards Has Fans Soaring

With hit songs like “Always on the Run”, “Fly Away”, and “American Woman”, Lenny Kravitz became a prominent name in the music industry as he sold over 40 million albums worldwide and even received four Grammy Awards. He also landed No. 93 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock. Besides music, Kravitz branched into Hollywood, starring in the Hunger Games franchise and the film Precious in 2009. Continuing to share his talents and music with the world, fans praised his performance at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

2024 #PCAs Music Icon Lenny Kravitz performs his greatest hits pic.twitter.com/a5eVcr9iZO — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 19, 2024

While Kravitz has performed on numerous stages since starting his career back in 1989, the rockstar proved his icon status by performing multiple songs in a celebration of his career. Besides performing at the awards, the singer also received the Music Icon Award. Although excited about the award, Kravitz received high praise from fans as he performed “Fly Away”. Comments included, “Will forever be obsessed with Fly Away by Lenny Kravitz.” Another person added, “I remember the first time I saw Lenny Kravitz. I was like who is this Romeo Blue guy with Lisa Bonet??? However, after he dropped his debut album “Let Love Rule” I had no more questions.” And one comment read, “Lenny Kravitz still fine as hell.”

Lenny Kravitz Shares How He Approaches Writing A Song

Considered an icon in the music industry, Kravitz recently discussed how he approaches the writing process. He admitted to trying to keep himself away from the entire process. “It is a feeling. You keep sculpting and molding. One day you listen, and you know it is done. It tells you it is done. When I am writing and working, I stay as far away from it as possible. I’m doing it, but I want my ego, my ideas, whatever is in my head to be away from it. I want it to tell me what it needs. When one stays out of the way and allows the creative thing to become what it wants to become that’s when it is successful.”

Excited to honor Kravitz and his contributions to music over the decades, the Executive Vice President of Live Events and Specials at NBC Universal Entertainment, Jen Neal, said, “With 11 studio albums across a decades-long career, Lenny Kravitz has cemented himself as a global rock superstar. Whether he’s writing and performing his own hit songs or working behind the scenes writing for other industry greats, Lenny’s musical gift is truly unmatched.”

