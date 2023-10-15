On Thursday, October 12, Lenny Kravitz gave fans the first taste of his upcoming album Blue Electric Light. The Grammy-winning rocker released the first single, “TK421” along with a steamy music video. Check out the mildly NSFW clip below.

Videos by American Songwriter

The video opens with a nude Kravitz in bed alone. As the catchy funk-infused song plays, he gets out of bed and goes through his morning routine. At 59 years old, he’s looking fit. Fans get plenty of time to check out his chiseled physique, too. The singer appears alternately clad in leather pants and a sheer shirt and dancing in front of his vanity mirror wearing only a towel throughout the video.

Even when Kravitz is fully clothed, he drips sex appeal which seems to be fitting for the song. While it’s unclear what TK421 references—guesses include Star Wars stormtroopers, the bass-booming stereo from Boogie Nights, and a popular monocular—but it’s clear from the video that he’s alluding to his package.

In the chorus, Kravitz sings Come on baby, get on the one. / Can you feel it, my TK421 / Look out, baby, drop on the one. / So much better, my TK421. The allusion is there. However, he never comes out and says anything overtly suggestive. Intentionally vague lyrics aside, the new track is fun, catchy, a little sexy, and packed with energy.

Earlier this year, Kravitz sat down with Variety to discuss hosting the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards. During the interview, he talked a little about his upcoming record. He revealed he wanted to make this album before his 1989 debut Let Love Rule.

“I was making music at that time under another name, and it didn’t happen,” he said of the album. “I found myself through [Let Love Rule]. It was really sort of an epiphany album because I ended up using my real name and was like ‘I guess this is what I’m supposed to be doing.’”

He went on to say that Blue Electric Light will roll back the clock to the ‘80s. It “celebrates the time before [Let Love Rule]. It’s the album I never got to do,” he explained.

Blue Electric Light drops on March 15, 2024.

Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy