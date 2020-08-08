He shared three amazing previously-unpublished verses written and discarded for his song “Democracy,” and his mission to substitute conflict with a “revelation in the heart”

Sitting in the sparsely-appointed kitchen of Leonard Cohen’s modest Tower of Song in mid-L.A., drinking coffee with the man, there was the thought that, “Okay, this is where it happens. This is where a man could spend ten years, if not more, writing one song.”

Yet it wasn’t just any man. It was a true hero of songwriting, Leonard Cohen. A champion.

Nor was it just any song. It was a Leonard Cohen song, which is to say an ambitious epic of proportions previously unknown to humans, songs which could only emerge and form under the steady, keen focus and expansive brilliance of this one humble man. He wasn’t working on little one-reel comedies, after all. He was making Cecil B. DeMille movies. Songs like “Hallelujah” and “Democracy.”

The calm sparseness of his home was not random. The idea was to create a space containing the fewest amount of distractionsas possible. So that he could whittle the amount of decisions required to a precious few, so as to focus always on what mattered most: the song.

Leonard Cohen on Pico. Photo by Paul Zollo.

So that instead of expending energy on unimportant matters, such as what to wear, he had a closet of all black suits, nothing else. It was a clean slate from which to start each morning. And early in the morning, before the telephone calls, before the world started barging in.



He even adopted a character of sparseness based on a definition of himself just as a working stiff, nothing extraordinary as far as humans went, a man who had to work hard every day to compensate for his sorry lack of any original ideas. Always he’d return to his basic premise, that there was no great brilliance or genius here, only an appetite to create something worthy, and a love of work. This was not a man waiting on inspiration to come and do the work for him. It was one who felt the work alone – the necessary polishing of the stones – was the only way to separate the sparkling gems from the dull rocks.

Yet in fact he was building songs on ideas that were quite original – especially in terms of popular song – and extremely ambitious. “Hallelujah” explored that which is holy in these unholy times, and the meaning of holiness. “Democracy” explored the meaning of the word also, and the idea that this American experiment was not fully realized, but still in fragile formation. It was a vision borne, as he says, before the 1992 riots here in the streets of L.A., long before the protests still raging at this American moment, redefining the real meaning of Democracy.

For someone who claimed to have no original ideas, he was calmly, patiently working daily on several ideas way too unwieldy for most mere songs. Instead he wrote what can only be termed “Leonard Cohen songs.” If they took years of writing and rewriting, as they did, he would spend years writing each one.

Evidence of this are the verses he wrote and then decided – never randomly – to discard. During our discussion of what was not an inclination but a need to create songs in this lengthy, laborious fashion, he said, “When the vacuuming stops, if you’re interested, I can take you upstairs to show you my notebooks of revisions.”

If I was interested? More Leonard humility. Akin to Houdini saying, “If you’re interested, I can show you the secret to my magic.”

But would he really show entire verses that were cut? And were they any good? Would he allow them to be preserved and printed? And would he explain why they got discarded?



The answer to all these questions was, thankfully, yes. For few better examples of the songwriter’s mission – painted in the bold colors of Leonard Cohen’s boundless genius – exists. In these discards, and especially in his beautifully eloquenct reasons why they got discarded, is the true achievement of the man. Sure, it’s already there in the songs themselves. But if any doubt exists still about the depth of the investment required to create “Suzanne” or “Hallelujah” or “Democracy,” read this. He put more serious, deep thought into why a verse should be cut than most people bring to writing one.

It was extraordinary then, and even more so now, as these unpublished verses reflect so specifically this volatile American moment, this long season of lockdown, division, protests, riots, pandemic, misinformation, intolerance, injustice, fear, death and rage. All intersecting in this surreal summer of 2020, months before the next presidential election.



“This is really where the experiment is unfolding,” he said. “This is really where the races confront one another, where the classes, where the genders, where even the sexual orientations confront one another. This is the real laboratory of democracy.”



This from a man who said he had no ideas.

We went upstairs into his small office. On the bookshelf were leather volumes of his hand-written song notes. Several of these volumes contained verses for “Democracy.” Like most songwriters, I was impressed by the brilliance required to conceive of so many verses for a single song, the ambition to push farther and tell a bigger story, about “everything that was going on in America.” Everything! Yet he saw this in less than heroic terms, more like the guy at the party who is trying to ruin the orgy for everyone else.



This, like all his reflections on his own work, were as wise, poignant, funny and unexpected as the lyrics to his songs. Both the keepers and the discards. “I wanted a revelation in the heart,” he said, “rather than a confrontation.”

But the truth then and now was that most songwriters, as I suggested, might have come up with two of these verses, and felt their job was done. There would be no need for more. Time to write a new song.

He smiled at that idea, and his response follows.

LEONARD COHEN: I’ve got about sixty.

There are about three or four parallel songs in the material that I’ve got. I saw that the song could develop in about three or four different ways and there actually exist about three or four versions of ‘Democracy’.

The one I chose seemed to be the one that I could sing at that moment. I addressed almost everything that was going on in America.

This was when the Berlin Wall came down and everyone was saying democracy is coming to the east. And I was like that gloomy fellow who always turns up at a party to ruin the orgy or something.

I said, “I don’t think it’s going to happen that way. I don’t think this is such a good idea. I think a lot of suffering will be the consequence of this wall coming down.”



But then I asked myself, “Where is Democracy really coming?” And it was the U.S. A.



But I had verses:

It ain’t coming to us European style:

Concentration camp behind a smile.

It ain’t coming from the east

With its temporary feast

As Count Dracula comes

Strolling down the aisle…

From “Democracy” by Leonard Cohen, discarded

So while everyone was rejoicing, I thought it wasn’t going to be like that, euphoric, the honeymoon.



So it was these world events that occasioned the song. And also the love of America. Because I think the irony of American is transcendent in the song.

It’s not an ironic song. It’s a song of deep intimacy and affirmation of the experiment of democracy in this country. That this is really where the experiment is unfolding. This is really where the races confront one another, where the classes, where the genders, where even the sexual orientations confront one another. This is the real laboratory of democracy.



So I wanted to have that feeling in the song too. But I treated the relationship between the Blacks and the Jews. For instance, I had:

First we killed the Lord and then we stole the blues.

This gutter people always in the news,

But who really gets to laugh behind the black man’s back

When he makes his little crack about the Jews?

Who really gets to profit and who really gets to pay?

Who really rides the slavery ship right into Charleston Bay?

Democracy is coming to the U.S.A.

From “Democracy” by Leonard Cohen, discarded

Verses like that.

[I discarded that because] I didn’t want to compromise the anthemic, hymn-like quality. I didn’t want it to get too punchy. I didn’t want to start a fight in the song.

I wanted a revelation in the heart rather than a confrontation, or a call-to-arms or a defense.

There were a lot of verses like that, and this was long before the riots.

There was:

From the church where the outcasts can hide

Or the mosque where the blood is dignified.

Like the fingers on your hand,

Like the hourglass of sand,

We can separate but not divide

From the eye above the pyramid

And the dollar’s cruel display

From the law behind the law,

Behind the law we still obey

Democracy is coming to the U.S.A.

From “Democracy” by Leonard Cohen, discarded

There were a lot of verses like that. Good ones.

The thing is that before I can discard the verse, I have to write it. Even if it’s bad — those two happen to be good, I’m presenting the best of my discarded work — but even the bad ones took as long to write as the good ones.

As someone once observed, it’s just as hard to write a bad novel as a good novel. It’s just as hard to write a bad verse as a good verse. I can’t discard a verse before it is written because it is the writing of the verse that produces whatever delights or interests or facets that are going to catch the light. You can’t discover that in the raw. The cutting of the gem has to be finished before you can see whether it shines.



From Songwriters On Songwriting, Da Capo Press, by Paul Zollo.