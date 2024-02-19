Lainey Wilson Wins Female Country Artist at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, Performs New Single “Country’s Cool Again”

Lainey Wilson has been on a roll lately. She took home an armload of trophies at the CMA Awards in November including the Entertainer of the Year Award. Then, she took home Best Country Album at the Grammy Awards earlier this month. Tonight (February 18) she took home the People’s Choice Award for Female Country Artist.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wilson took home several prestigious awards voted on by industry professionals in the last few months. However, this one is different. Fans across the nation vote for the People’s Choice Awards. So, that means that her fans showed up when it was time to vote. Their passion for her signature Bell Bottom Country style and their connection that music brought her this award.

[Lainey Wilson’s Country’s Cool Again Tour: Get Tickets]

Lainey Wilson Accepts the People’s Choice Award

Wilson took the stage for the first time tonight to deliver a stellar performance of her new song “Country’s Cool Again” and a medley of her other hits. Then, she took the stage a second time to accept the award for which her fans voted.

“These last couple weeks have been crazy,” the Louisiana native said in a massive understatement. “I am so proud of country music right now,” she continued. “So proud to be a part of a generation of country music where I feel like everybody looks different and sounds different and has a different story and comes from different walks of life.”

[RELATED: Lainey Wilson Proves “Country’s Cool Again” With Electric People’s Choice Awards Performance]

She continued saying, “It truly is the story-telling in country music that keeps drawing people to it. I just want to say thank y’all so much for letting me tell my story. Thank you for letting me tell my story and somehow finding your story within the lyrics, within a melody, within the guitar riffs. Whatever it is.” Then, she went on to talk about another large draw of the genre. “Country music makes you feel at home. I think everybody wants to feel at home.” She added, “Like I said I’m so proud of [country music] right now.”

Wilson went on to thank several people including her team, her parents, and Jesus. Then, she thanked the people who were responsible for her standing on the stage. “Also, I want to thank the fans. I’m telling you right now, I couldn’t do this without you y’all. My Wild Horses. Y’all keep showin’ up and I’ll keep showin’ up, too.”

Time will tell if Wilson shows up one more time tonight to accept the Female Artist Award.

Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.