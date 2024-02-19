Jeremy Renner Makes Surprise People’s Choice Awards Appearance, Crowns Billie Eilish With the TV Performance of the Year

Not even a decade into her music career, Billie Eilish is proving herself to be more than a singer or songwriter. On her way to becoming an icon, the star already holds 9 Grammy Awards with 25 nominations. She has also performed songs for both the James Bond franchise and the hit film Barbie. While becoming the youngest artist to win a Grammy in all four major categories, Eilish brought home another award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards for TV Performance of the Year.

Videos by American Songwriter

Although gaining praise for her song “What Was I Made For?” for Barbie, Eilish also starred in the television series Swarm. While receiving a nomination, the singer found herself competing against actors like Meryl Streep, Jon Hamm, and Ayo Edebiri. With so much talent filling the category, the decision was left to the people. Making the announcement even better, Jeremy Renner made a surprise appearance to name the winner. Explaining how it was good to be back, the actor called Eilish’s name.

Stunned by the award, Eilish took the stage, admitting, “Wow, that was crazy to see. That was so insane to see all those names and then mine, and I’m here. This is fan-voted, and I want to say how grateful and lucky and privileged I am for that. Thank you so much.”

Billie Eilish Thanks Donald Glover And Special Acting Coach

Not wanting to leave out the people who helped her along the way, Eilish also praised the show’s creators, Donald Glover and Janine Nabers. Revealing he was an inspiration to her, she said, “just want to say thank you to Donald Glover for being my life-long inspiration and making me the artist that I am today.”

[RELATED: Billie Eilish, Diane Warren, Jon Batiste, & More Discuss Oscar-Nominated Songs During Songwriters Hall of Fame Virtual Chat]

Proving that being a mother comes with many hats, Eilish also thanked her mother for helping her when it came to acting. Claiming she was her acting coach, the singer ended her speech by once again thanking the fans. Since the start of her career, Eilish gained a massive fanbase. She currently holds over 110 million followers on Instagram. And with her star only growing brighter, that fanbase grows every minute.

(Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)