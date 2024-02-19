Lainey Wilson Proves “Country’s Cool Again” With Electric People’s Choice Awards Performance

Lainey Wilson came into the People’s Choice Awards with two nominations. The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year is up for both Female Artist of the Year and Country Artist of the Year. The Louisiana native is also among the list of star-studded performers for the evening.

As usual, Wilson’s impeccable and unique sense of style was on full display. She took the People’s Choice Awards stage sporting a fawn-colored fringed leather jacket over a midriff-baring top and fringed bell bottoms. The stage dressing resembled her setup from the CMA Awards with prairie grass around her and the band and Western mountains in the background.

Lainey Wilson Wows the Crowd with “Country’s Cool Again” and More

However, her stage attire took a backseat when she started performing her new song “Country’s Cool Again” for the crowd at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California as well as the countless fans watching at home.

Wilson performed “Country’s Cool Again” then went into a medley of her other hits including “Things a Man Oughta Know” and “Watermelon Moonshine” before going back into the new track to end the performance.

Country artist Lainey Wilson performs at the 2024 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/nmBxGCor9S — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 19, 2024

“Country’s Cool Again” is the first new song Wilson has released since dropping her breakout 2022 album Bell Bottom Country. However, she didn’t debut the song with tonight’s performance. She’s been playing it during live shows. As a result, it was already a favorite among fans who were lucky enough to hear her do it live.

Wilson co-wrote the new track with her Heart Wranglers collaborators Trannie Anderson and Dallas Wilson and her bandleader Aslan Freeman. Like most great country songs, Wilson pulled directly from her life when writing the song.

She grew up in a town of around 200 people in Louisiana. Then, about 12 years ago, Wilson moved to Nashville to chase the dream of being a country star. A portion of the song deals with her experiences as an actual country girl in Music City. Additionally, the song happily points out the current popularity of country music and the ever-growing love for the rural lifestyle.

“This track is an ode to my upbringing and the story of my journey in this industry,” Wilson shared in a statement. “I’m feeling all the love from country music fans, and I can’t wait to hear everyone singing this song back to me while we’re out on the road,” she added.

Wilson’s Country’s Cool Again tour will kick off next month with a string of international dates. Then, she’ll bring it home to the United States in May starting with a show in Nashville.

Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

