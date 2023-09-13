Liam Payne Has Reportedly Been Hospitalized in Italy

Former One Direction member Liam Payne was reportedly rushed to the hospital due to severe kidney pain this week. While on vacation with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, at Lake Como in Italy, Payne apparently fell ill and went into doctors’ care to manage the issue.

As reported by The Sun, doctors have been deep-diving the artist’s medical issues which have been persisting as of recently.

The outlet’s source, who remains unnamed, said: “Liam is in a bad way but he’s in the best place he can be and finally doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on. Naturally he is gutted that his and Kate’s trip to Lake Como has been ruined but at least she was there to help him when he fell ill. Doctors have warned him not to expect to be signed off to go home for at least another six days. They want to do every test possible to understand the issue fully but they now suspect that there has been an underlying issue for a while that has been getting worse.”

This latest news comes just weeks after he was earlier sent to the hospital because of a “serious kidney infection,” that sadly made him postpone his South American tour. BBC reported at the time that he’d hoped to “rest and recover” following the cancellations.

Payne also posted to Instagram late last month to give a quick update on his condition: “I have the best people around me trying to help me recover as we speak.”

“Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection,” he wrote at the time. “It’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover.”

Last month, Payne also took to Instagram to celebrate the anniversary of his former band’s hit “What Makes You Beautiful” which was released in 2011. He shared an alternative album cover of the group’s first record Up All Night and captioned it, “Wow I just got told we’re about to make a billion streams on wmyb. Never in the making of this song so early in our career did I think I would be looking at those numbers, what an achievement boys!”

Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian