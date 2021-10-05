LiBianca Goes Team Blake After Rendition of SZA’s “Good Days” on ‘The Voice’

When Minneapolis native Libianca finished singing her rendition of SZA’s “Good Day,” coaches Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton started fighting it out to get the singer on their team during the fifth Blind Audition of The Voice on Oct. 4.

Offering up a soulful rendition of the 2020 hit, the 20-year-old singer left the coaches in awe, making Shelton and Grande turn their chairs around. “I’m obsessed with you,” Grande told Libianca.

“It’s such a huge undertaking to sing a SZA song,” said Grande, who added that she was going to fight to get Libianca on her team. “Your low range, you sat in that space for a majority of the performance, and I was like, ‘She’s so good at that. I wonder if that’s her thing. Does she have the highs?’ And then you saved it for the end, and it felt more emotional that way. I’m freaking out. I really hope you pick me. You’re so good. You’re so beautiful, and I’m obsessed.”

Joking that he would be the perfect coach for Libianca, Shelton, who had one spot left on his team, didn’t think the singer would choose Team Blake in the end.

“Living down there in that lower register for as long as you did, it would be one thing to touch on here and there, but you were wallowing in it down there,” said Shelton. “You had so much control, and there was so much volume. That’s what shocked me about your voice.”

In his “fight” to win over the Minnesota singer, Shelton added, “I’m the country guy, but I’ve won this show with all different kinds of artists. The coach and artist relationship is about whatever I can do that can help you be the best at whatever you want to be. That’s my job. I’d be honored to be your coach.”

Libianca, who said she was looking for a “sign from God,” before choosing Shelton as her coach, said, “I have a feeling that Blake is gonna be the one to really just help me do my thing.”