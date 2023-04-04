Kelly Clarkson Cries Over Holly Brand and Katie Beth Forakis’ ‘Voice’ Rehearsal

In a moment that surprised Kelly Clarkson, even after nine seasons as a coach on The Voice, she teared up during a rehearsal with her Team Kelly contestants, Katie Beth Forakis and Holly Brand, and called it her “favorite rehearsal” on the show.

“I paired Holly and Katie Beth because I was curious what they would sound like together,” admitted Clarkson, visibly emotional as she explained why she chose their specific Battle song. “This is my favorite rehearsal I think I’ve ever experienced on ‘The Voice.'”

For the duo’s Battle Round performance on Monday (April 3), Clarkson picked Ingrid Andress‘ 2020 song “Lady Like,” the title track off the singer and songwriter’s debut album.

“I love this song,” said Clarkson. “I love the idea of powerful women singing a powerful message. I think it’s undeniably cool.”

Clarkson added, “It leans to pop and it also leans to country, and that’s perfect.” When talking to both singers during the rehearsal, Clarkson also added, “I need you to know this is going to be very hard for me because you’re both really stellar.”

‘The Voice’ Battle Rounds with Katie Beth Forakis (l) and Holly Brand (Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC)

Brand and Forakis shared their soaring duet, singing through Andress’ slow threaded, sultry ballad—I could bring you to your knees / And get you kicked out the Garden of Eden / Untameable, unframeable, Mona Lisa / Oh, kiss you like a whiskey fire—while a still emotional Clarkson pulled out tissues to wipe away tears as she watched.

“I believe that every woman benefits from having another woman in her corner,” said Brand of the song during the rehearsal. “So I was super excited to convey that message through a song that is as powerful as ‘Lady Like.’”

Following their performance, the coaches praised Forakis’ unique runs and Brand hitting the high notes. “You both offer something completely different for my team,” said Clarkson, who also praised Forakis’ harmonies. She then told Brand, “You are straight country, but I don’t think you’re limited to that.”

Ultimately, Clarkson chose Brand as the winner of the round, and the singer will move on to the Knockout Rounds.

The 22-year-old Meridian, Mississippi pageant queen first moved The Voice coaches on the season 23 premiere as she sang the first notes of Faith Hill‘s 2005 song “Mississippi Girl” during her audition.

“Holly Brand is on Team Kelly, and we should all be super nervous,” said fellow coach Niall Horan after the Battle Round. “She’s a big threat.”

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC