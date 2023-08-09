Lil Baby Launches New Record Label, Signs Rylo Rodriguez as First Artist

What was once 4PF is now Glass Window Entertainment. This week, Lil Baby, whose legal name is Dominique Jones, announced the launch/rebranding of his new record label Glass Window Entertainment, replacing his 4PF imprint which he established in 2017. To help christen the new label, operating under Motown Records and Capitol Music Group, Baby signed Alabama rapper Rylo Rodriguez as his first artist under Glass Window.

“We are excited to welcome Dominique, Rylo and the Glass Window Entertainment team to Capitol Music Group/Motown Records,” Capitol Music Group Chair & CEO Michelle Jubelirer said in a statement via press release. “Glass Window and Virgin Records have done a phenomenal job introducing Rylo. We’re thrilled to support this remarkable artist and upcoming Glass Window releases.”

Initially, Rodriguez was a signee of Baby’s 4PF label, which operated alongside the Atlanta-based label Quality Control. As he began to rise through the hip-hop ranks, Rodriguez would appear on Baby songs like “Stick On Me” (2017), “No Friends” (2018), “Forget That” (2020), and most recently, “Cost To Be Alive,” from Baby’s 2022 album It’s Only Me.

Earlier this summer (June 30), Rodriguez released Been One, his second full-length project to date. Including appearances from Baby, Lil Yachty, Lil Durk, Fridayy, and more, the LP would go on to peak at No. 10 on the Billboard 200.

“I’m overly excited for Rylo and for his fans and the world to really get to see him on a larger platform! It’s been a long time coming with Rylo and even longer to go! We got work to do and money to get!” Baby said in a statement attached to the Glass Window press release. “Thank you to Motown/Capitol Music Group and Universal Music Group for trusting my process and I’m looking forward to a wonderful partnership!”

Baby and Rodriguez hit the road together on July 26 for their North American It’s Only Us Tour, having already completed five tour stops.

Photo by Lester Cohen / Courtesy Motown Records