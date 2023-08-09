Celine Dion’s 1995 Album ‘D’eux’ Revisited by Canadian and European Musicians

Several prominent Canadian and European musicians will be recording a tribute to Celine Dion‘s 13th studio album, D’eux, which was released in 1995. The tribute to the acclaimed French-language album will be filmed on the Agora stage in the Port of Quebec on September 3 and will be broadcasted on the channels of the M6 Group in France and on TVA in Quebec, Variety reports.

Among the individuals involved in the tribute, Dion’s current musical director Scott Price will be present on stage. Véronic DiCaire, Mario Pelchat, Bruno Pelletier, Camille Lellouche, Roch Voisine, Amir, Christophe Willem, and Élodie Frégé are just a few of the musicians who will be performing at the tribute. According to the publication, musicians and backup singers from Dion’s Las Vegas showcase will also be part of the production.

In May, Dion canceled all dates for her 2023 and 2024 Courage World Tour. Dion was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in December 2022. The “My Heart Will Go On” singer shared a letter on Instagram announcing the cancelation of her tour. “It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour,” the post’s caption began.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again,” Dion continued. “I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again! – Celine xx…”

In December 2022, Dion uploaded a video to Instagram in which she revealed her diagnosis. “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” Dion said in the video. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Photo by ALICE CHICHE/AFP via Getty Images