Lil Baby Says Nicki Minaj Is the “GOAT Female Rapper”

On Wednesday (June 12), Lil Baby visited Complex for a new episode of their “GOAT Talk” YouTube series, alongside Rylo Rodriguez. Rodriguez, who is signed to Baby’s record label 4 Pockets Full (4PF), is fresh off the June 30 release of his sophomore studio album Been One, containing guest appearances from his label-head, Lil Yachty, Lil Durk, and more.

During the episode, where hip-hop duos usually discuss the “Greatest of all Time” in a number of different topics, the two answered who they think is the “GOAT female rapper.” Starting the process of elimination, Baby thought of Rihanna and Beyoncé but quickly realized their respective, primary style of music is not hip-hop. This led him to Nicki Minaj as the obvious choice.

“Rappers are not like, Beyoncé and Rihanna and them… Nicki Minaj. I’d say Nicki Minaj for sure,” Baby told Rodriguez.

Then, Baby began to elaborate on how many impressive female rappers there are in the genre at the moment, and how their popularity is at an all-time high. “There’s some crazy female artists right now,” he said. “Females are running the game.”

One of the most beloved, up-and-coming female rappers currently active is surely GloRilla, who blew up in 2022 with hits like “F.N.F.” and “Tomorrow,” later remixed with Cardi B for “Tomorrow 2.” Later this month, Glo will join Baby on his nationwide It’s Only Us Tour, which will visit 22 different states and Washington D.C.

As for Minaj, who is also still active in hip-hop and is slated to release an album later this year, her relationship with Baby first commenced with their back-to-back single releases in February 2022. First putting out “Do We Have A Problem?” on Feb. 4, then dropping “Bussin” on February 11, Minaj and Baby saw both tracks land inside the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, with the former peaking at No. 2.

Check out the clip of Baby praising Minaj below.

Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage