Lil Tay’s Mother Awarded Custody After False Death Report

Tay Tian, better known as viral, hip-hop adjacent star Lil Tay, has now been placed under the custody of her mother Angela Tian. On August 18, Tay’s official Instagram account released a statement from attorneys Lorne and Fraser MacLean of MacLean Law Firm that confirmed Tay will be living with Angela now, and that Angela has full rights regarding decision-making for Tay’s career until she becomes a legal adult.

Videos by American Songwriter

“MacLean Law successfully obtained orders for our client that have enabled her daughter to advance her career,” the statement reads.

The MacLean statement comes less than two weeks after the deaths of Tay and her brother Jason Tian were announced on the same Instagram page. However, just a day later, Tay confirmed that she and Jason were still alive via TMZ, where she noted that her Instagram account was “compromised.”

“I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say,” she told TMZ. “It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess. My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me.”

[RELATED: Lil Tay Refutes Death Announcement, Confirms She is Alive]

This debacle helped to resurface the aforementioned family drama surrounding Tay. Absent from social media for the past few years, Tay’s career came to a halt when she went under the custody of her father Christopher Hope in the late-2010s, forcing her to move from Los Angeles back to her hometown of Vancouver. Part of the reason for this move was because there had been reports that her mother and brother had mistreated her at the height of her internet fame.

After living with Hope for a few years, though, Tay’s brother Jason then began alleging that she was being physically and emotionally abused by her father, launching a GoFundMe page in 2021 to help secure her safety.

Now that she’s back under the custody of her mother, the MacLean’s outlined a few conditions of the new ruling in their statement, which includes a child support balance of $275,000 for Hope and Angela being responsible for signing contracts on behalf of Tay.

Read the full statement below.

Photo courtesy YouTube