Wednesday Music News Roundup: Halsey and HBO, Kylie Minogue’s New Single and Steve Martin’s Banjo

Wednesday (October 6), three big names have announced three big pieces of news. Let’s take them one-by-one, shall we?

Halsey, who released her latest LP, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, in August, just announced a partnership with the streaming service HBO Max to release her new “album-film” on October 7.

“Written by Halsey and directed by Colin Tilley, the film experience is set to the music of [the] new no. 1 album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross,” the release states. “HBO Max has acquired the film after a limited theatrical run in IMAX theaters, which broke nearly $1M at the box office after selling out in 70+ theaters globally.”

Halsey will also appear on Saturday Night Live this weekend, October 9.

Famed pop star, Kylie Minogue, is back today with a new single, “A Second To Midnight,” which she co-wrote and co-performed with Years & Years. The song comes from Minogue’s forthcoming LP, DISCO: Guest List Edition, which is out Nov. 12 and comes on the heels of her 2020 release of DISCO, her eighth No. 1 U.K. album.

The expanded, duet edition will also include guest appearances from Gloria Gaynor, Jessie Ware, and Dua Lipa. Fans can pre-order here.

Today (Oct. 6), legendary comedian and very talented banjo player, Steve Martin, announced the two winners of his annual Steve Martin Banjo Prize, which “recognizes excellence across the spectrum of banjo styles.”

The winners this year are five-string banjo player, Alan Munde, and four-string player and Creole cultural expert, Don Vappie.

“I am so proud to have my name on the new, expanded Banjo prize, with its wider scope and broader considerations,” said Martin in a statement. “The world of the banjo is expanding and our goal is to bring it under one roof.”

At 6:30 pm ET on Oct. 6, Martin will introduce fans to the two winners on the Deering Banjo Company’s livestream channel, Deering Live.