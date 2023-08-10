Taylor Swift Reveals the Release of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ After Final Eras Show

Saving some of her best news for last, Taylor Swift surprised fans with the announcement that she’s releasing 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on October 27. Swift revealed the news following her final show of the North American leg of her Eras Tour on Wednesday (Aug. 9) at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you,” wrote Swift on social media along with the album cover. “The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most favorite re-record I’ve ever done because the five From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

The rerecorded 1989 (Taylor’s Version) follows the previous releases of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), and Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Originally released in 2014, 1989 marked a transition for Swift and crossed her over into pop with No. 1 hits “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” and “Bad Blood,” along with other top 10 hits “Style” and “Wildest Dreams.”

When released in 2014, 1989 originally featured 13 songs on the standard version and 16 songs on the deluxe edition. Taylor’s Version will feature 21 songs, including five previously unreleased songs from The Vault.

Prior to Swift’s reveal on Wednesday, there were a number of clues that 1989 would be the next re-recorded Taylor’s Version release. The re-recorded version of “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” was featured in the season one finale of the Amazon Prime series The Summer I Turned Pretty, while the new version of “Wildest Dreams” appeared in the 2021 DreamWorks animated film Spirit.

[RELATED: Top 5 Taylor Swift “From the Vault” Songs]

The original 1989 album went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned Swift 10 Grammy nominations, and wins for Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Music Video for “Bad Blood,” which featured Jessica Alba, Selena Gomez, Zendaya, and more.

Photo: John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management