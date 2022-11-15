Lindsay Lohan Has New Music That’s in “Waiting,” Sister Aliana’s Song “Without You” Featured in New Netflix Film

Just as Lindsay Lohan has returned back to acting in her new film, Netflix’s Falling for Christmas, the actress also revealed that she has “done a ton of songs,” and may release a follow-up to her 2005 album A Little More Personal (Raw) and her 2020 single “Back to Me” within the next few years.

Though Lohan isn’t in any rush to release new music, the actress, who released her debut album, Speak, in 2004, admitted that she’d like to release something more within the scope of a musical film with an actual album at a later date.

“If you hear music from me, it will hopefully be in a movie musical,” said Lohan in an interview. “I’ve done a ton of songs that are sitting, waiting. Maybe five years down the line, I’ll do another album.”

Lohan, now 36, who is set to star in a second Netflix film, the fantasy romantic comedy Irish Wish in 2023, said she hopes to direct a movie as well. The actress added that she initially backed away from singing and recording because it was something her younger sister Aliana was more passionate about.

“I slowed down on the singing because my sister’s biggest passion in life is singing,” shared Lohan, “and I really wanted her to have that path and didn’t want to distract from that at all.”

Aliana Lohan’s song “Without You,” which she originally wrote in 2021, is featured in her sister Lindsay’s film, Falling for Christmas, which also stars Glee alum singer and songwriter Chord Overstreet and Jack Wagner.

The stirring and orchestrated track spotlights Aliana’s vocals and her lyrics, centered around how love can save someone from falling out of place—Where would I be without you / Cause I would still be falling / You saved me from myself … Hand in hand, side by side / We’ll run into the future / The sinking stone has found a home / I’m rescued, along with the still and striking refrain of chorus Where would I be without you.

Ali Lohan, 28, has been releasing music since 2006, including her most recent single “Long Way Down” in 2018.

In the trailer for Falling for Christmas, Lindsay can also be heard singing a rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock,” a nod to her performance in her 2004 hit teen comedy-drama Mean Girls, while Overstreet performs “Everybody Loves Christmas,” and Aliana contributes a version of “Jingle Bells,” which are both featured in the film.

Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images