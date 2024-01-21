Watch the Original Regina George, Rachel McAdams, Introduce Reneé Rapp for Iconic ‘Mean Girls’ Performance on ‘SNL’

Returning with a new episode Saturday (January 20), Saturday Night Live pulled out all the stops with actor Jacob Elordi hosting and Reneé Rapp filling the musical guest spot. Besides releasing her studio album Snow Angel in 2023, the singer also landed the role of Regina George in the 2024 film Mean Girls. Given that the film is a retelling of the 2004 hit of the same name, SNL gave viewers a special surprise by having the original Regina George, Rachel McAdams, introduce the singer. And that was just the start of yet another memorable performance on SNL.

Videos by American Songwriter

McAdams seemed thrilled to introduce Rapp as the crowd erupted in cheers. Having starred in the original alongside Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, and Amanda Seyfried, the moment appeared to be 20 years in the making. With McAdams in attendance, Rapp performed “Not My Fault,” a song featured in the new film. Joining her during her performance in yet another surprise cameo was rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

[Don’t Miss Reneé Rapp Live In Concert]

Smashing the performance, fans rejoiced online, praising McAdams, Rapp, SNL, and Megan Thee Stallion. “THIS WAS SUCH A FULL CIRCLE MOMENT!!! When I saw Rachel, I was screaming!!!! This is so iconic!!! Regina introducing Regina!!! I am so here for this!!!” Another person added, “Rachel McAdams the original Regina passing the torch. Renee slays as Regina.” Another comment included, “This was so fun to watch had me smiling the whole time!!! I’m in love with all the love for the new mean girls! Rachel, Renee, and Megan killed it!”

[RELATED: 3 Things You Didn’t Know About Reneé Rapp, ‘Mean Girls’ Star and ‘SNL’ Musical Guest]

Other fans pointed out more than just the surprise cameos as one person noted the outfits the dancers wore seemed oddly familiar to the same outfit Regina had in the original film. “The sweats the dancers are wearing are like the sweats that Regina wear in the original movie , I love the idea of that being a nod to beauty standards changing, you can still sit with us.”

Rachel McAdams Does More Than Introduce Reneé App

Besides introducing Rapp, McAdams also put her acting to the test when she appeared in s sketch that had her portraying an actress who created an account on OnlyFans. With her character, Natalie Partman, being sued by the real McAdams, she asks Elordi for some help.

The next live SNL episode is on January 27, with actress Dakota Johnson as host and Justin Timberlake the musical guest.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images