Listen: Long-Lost Recording of Johnny Cash Covering Bob Dylan Rediscovered

A long-lost live track of the hallowed singer-songwriter Johnny Cash covering another all-timer, Bob Dylan, has just resurfaced and fans can hear it now.

The song, a rendition of Dylan’s, “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright,” will be part of new Cash live album, Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom, April 24, 1968, which is set for release digitally on October 29 and on vinyl December 3, via The Owsley Stanley Foundation.

About a month ago, we reported on the new live album announcement, and the record’s first single, “The Ballad Of Ira Hayes,” here.

“On its surface, Johnny Cash’s visit to the heart of hippie San Francisco in April 1968 might have seemed unexpected, but with a rare performance of ‘The Ballad Of Ira Hayes’ the deep kinship between performer and audience that evening comes into full focus,” the statement read

Fans can pre-order the new live LP, which features several Dylan tracks and was recorded in 1968 in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood by Grateful Dead soundman, Owsley “Bear” Stanley, as Cash played to a crowd of about 700 people a few months before he released his historic album, At Folsom Prison, here.

JOHNNY CASH AT THE CAROUSEL BALLROOM, APRIL 24, 1968 TRACKLIST

1. Cocaine Blues

2. Long Black Veil

3. Orange Blossom Special (CD and Digital only)

4. Going to Memphis

5. The Ballad of Ira Hayes

6. Rock Island Line

7. Guess Things Happen That Way

8. One Too Many Mornings

9. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

10. Give My Love to Rose

11. Green, Green Grass of Home

12. Old Apache Squaw

13. Lorena

14. Forty Shades of Green

15. Bad News

16. Jackson

17. Tall Lover Man

18. June’s Song Introduction

19. Wildwood Flower

20. Foggy Mountain Top

21. This Land Is Your Land

22. Wabash Cannonball

23. Worried Man Blues

24. Long Legged Guitar Pickin’ Man

25. Ring of Fire

26. Big River

27. Don’t Take Your Guns to Town

28. I Walk the Line