‘The Voice’: First Night of Battle Rounds Recap

The Voice aired its first night of the Battle Rounds tonight (March 18), and there were some big wins and surprising moments throughout. A handful of performers went home, but a few made the unexpected leap straight to the Playoffs. Rewatch all the performances, find out who was sent home, who’s going to the Knockouts, and who jumped the line in our recap.

Team Legend — Bryan Olesen and Nathan Chester

Fans got a sneak peek at Bryan and Nathan’s amazing performance of “Rolling in the Deep” last week, but the results of their Battle Round aired tonight. John Legend ultimately picked Nathan to advance to the Knockouts because of his professional vocals and stage presence. However, he wasn’t about to let Bryan go home. Legend used his one Playoff Pass to keep Bryan on his team and catapult him to the Playoffs.

Team Dan + Shay — Karen Waldrup and Ryan Argast

Karen and Ryan sang a Dan + Shay original, “Save Me the Trouble,” for their Battle Round on The Voice, and they served up the passion throughout the performance. On the last note, they got in close to each other, emulating the strong emotions of the song in their body language, which Chance the Rapper called “steamy.” He described Karen as being the eye of a storm, as she sang powerfully sustained notes while Ryan circled around her. Dan + Shay chose Karen to move on to the Knockouts, and Ryan was sent home.

Team Reba — L. Rodgers and Tae Lewis

Reba McEntire chose the song “We Don’t Fight Anymore” for L. Rodgers and Tae, telling them to fully embody the characters of the song. They played into the emotions in the lyrics, creating a palpable feeling during their performance. Ultimately, McEntire chose Tae as the winner, but in a surprising move, used her Playoff Pass on L. Rodgers. She is skipping the Knockouts and staying on McEntire’s team.

Team Chance — Gabriel Goes and Kamalei Kawa’a

Chance the Rapper chose “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” for Gabriel and Kamalei, in a move that a few fans felt was a nail on the head for the two Hawaiians. However, Kamalei and Gabriel did the song justice, feeling the vibes and representing their home islands. The two have vastly different personalities and singing styles, but there was nothing but love between them as they sang their hearts out for Hawaii. Chance picked Kamalei as the winner, as he felt he connected with the lyrics more and felt strongly about his representation.

Team Legend — OK3 and Zoe Levert

Legend chose the Maren Morris song “The Bones” for the four women, because it’s a great blend of pop and country, working with both genres. Zoe impressed all The Voice coaches, standing out with lead singer energy during the performance. Ultimately, Legend chose Zoe as the winner, and OK3 was sent home.

Team Reba — Asher HaVon and Alyssa Crosby

Asher and Alyssa sang Tina Turner’s “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome),” presenting amazing runs and improvisations. Asher wowed the coaches with his full, round voice and lower range, and Alyssa really stood out with her vocal range as well. The song fit their voices and presence well, and McEntire was faced with a tough choice. She went with Asher for the win, but in another surprising turn, Chance stole Alyssa before she could leave the stage. She was left stunned yet excited for her second chance on The Voice.

Featured Image by Greg Gayne/NBC