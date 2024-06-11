Listen to Margo Price’s New Version of a Tom Petty Deep Cut Featuring Heartbreakers Guitarist Mike Campbell

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Margo Price’s version of the Tom Petty rarity “Ways to Be Wicked” is the latest advance track to be released from the upcoming album Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty.

Price’s rendition of the song features Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell. Campbell co-wrote the tune with Petty for the short-lived country-rock group Lone Justice, who included the song on its self-titled debut album in 1985. Campbell played guitar on Lone Justice’s version of the tune as well.

Petty and the Heartbreakers also recorded their own version of “Ways to Be Wicked” during the sessions for the band’s 1986 album Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough). Their rendition was finally released in 1995 on the Playback compilation.

Campbell said of his collaboration with Price, “I had a wonderful time recording with Margo Price on ‘Ways to Be Wicked.’ She’s a phenomenal talent and warm person.”

Meanwhile, Price recently posted a fun video clip on her social media pages capturing her singing along to her rendition of “Ways to Be Wicked” as she danced around her living room while pretending her hairbrush was a microphone. The post was accompanied by a message that reads, “Saturdays are for singing along to my cover of Tom Petty’s ‘Ways to be Wicked’ [featuring Mike Campbell].”

Price’s version of “Ways to Be Wicked” is available now via digital formats and streaming services.

More About the Petty Country Album

As previously reported, Petty Country will be released on June 20, and can be pre-ordered now. The 20-track collection features a variety of well-known country artists covering songs by the late rock legend, who died in 2017 at age 66.

Among the stars who recorded tunes for the album are Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, George Strait, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Dierks Bentley, Wynonna Judd, Lainey Wilson, and Lady A. Petty & the Heartbreakers keyboardist Benmont Tench also played on a track.

Campbell said about the compilation, “I am sincerely moved that these artists are honoring my friend and partner Tom Petty. … I think these songs are timeless and it’s great to hear other artists’ interpretations.”

