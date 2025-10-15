Listen to Margo Price’s Inspired New Cover of Bob Dylan’s Classic 1965 Folk-Rock Tune “Maggie’s Farm”

In recent months, acclaimed country artist Margo Price has been performing the classic 1965 Bob Dylan song “Maggie’s Farm” regularly at her concerts, including her appearances at the 2025 Newport Folk Festival and Farm Aid. Now, Price has released a revved-up new studio version of the tune that’s available via digital formats and for streaming.

Videos by American Songwriter

Price’s cover is highlighted by staccato guitar lines, wailing harmonica, and some welling pedal steel. She’s joined on backing vocals by Logan Ledger and Sean Thompson.

[RELATED: “It’s Been Hard To Keep This a Secret”: Margo Price Talks Honoring Kris Kristofferson at Willie Nelson’s Ranch, New Gibson Guitar Collab (Exclusive)]

You can check out a visualizer video for the song at Price’s official YouTube channel. The clip includes images of recent newspaper articles reporting that Margo delivered an anti-fascist lyrical message during a performance in September on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Price’s performance of “Maggie’s Farm” at the Newport Folk Festival, which took place in July in Newport, Rhode Island, celebrated the 60th anniversary of Dylan’s infamous “electric” set at the event. Margo duetted with actor/singer John C. Reilly and also was joined by Jesse Welles on guitar.

At the 2025 Farm Aid concert, which was held in Minneapolis in September, Price performed the song with Welles and Billy Strings. Welles and Billy Strings both played their own sets at the event earlier at the event, while Dylan himself hit the stage later in the show.

“Maggie’s Farm” originally appeared on Dylan’s Bringing It All Back Home album, which was released in April 1965. The song was released as a single in the U.K., peaking at No. 22 in that country. The folk-rock legend also performed “Maggie’s Farm” at the Newport Folk Festival that year.

Other Recent Price News

The release of Price’s cover of “Maggie’s Farm” follows the August arrival of her fifth studio album, Hard Headed Woman. The album features guest appearances by Welles and Tyler Childers, who are appear, respectively, on songs titled “Don’t Wake Me Up” and “Love Me Like You Used to Do.”

Hard Headed Woman includes a song called “Don’t Let the Bastards Get You Down” that was co-written by Rodney Crowell and the late Kris Kristofferson.

Meanwhile, Price recently announced a new leg of her ongoing Wild at Heart Tour, which now extends into March 2026.

Margo has almost 50 upcoming concerts on her schedule, spanning from an October 23 show in St. Louis through a March 14 performance in Tucson, Arizona. She also will be taking part in the 2026 Outlaw Country Cruise, which runs from March 20 to March 25. Check out Price’s full itinerary at MargoPrice.com.

(Photo by Yana Yatsuk)