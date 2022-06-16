Post Malone Stops by ‘The Howard Stern Show’ to Talk New Album, Performs Pearl Jam’s “Better Man”

Post Malone is no stranger to covering big-name grunge bands. During the pandemic, the face-tattooed rapper-rocker covered Nirvana as part of a fundraiser, and much more as of late

On Monday (June 13), Malone stopped by The Howard Stern Show to talk about his latest LP release, Twelve Carat Toothache, and performed a stunning cover of Pearl Jam’s “Better Man.”

It was the first occasion the multi-time Grammy Award-nominee had appeared on Stern’s popular interview show.

In addition, the 26-year-old Malone also performed his own song, “Reputation,” which you can see below.

Malone also chatted with Stern—candidly, of course—about everything from his breakthrough in the music industry to his personal new album. He talked about playing beer pong with Machine Gun Kelly, how music helped him through depression as a teenager, his face tattoos inspired by Nirvana, the impact his song “White Iverson” had on his early career trajectory, his struggles with alcohol, getting permission to cover Kurt Cobain’s songs and why he left California for Salt Lake City.

Also, for you songwriters out there, Malone talked with Stern about his writing process, which literally occurs often while on the toilet.

Check out videos from Malone’s appearance on Howard Stern’s show below.

Post Malone Writes His Song Lyrics While on the Toilet

Post Malone Used Music to Fight Depression as a Teenager

How Post Malone Found Immediate Success When He Published “White Iverson” on Soundcloud

Post Malone Opens Up About His Past Struggle With Alcohol

Post Malone Got Permission Before He Covered Nirvana’s Songs

Photo by Emma McIntyre / SiriusXM