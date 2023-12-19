LIVE: ‘The Voice’ Finale — Reactions, Results, and Recap from Season 24, Episode 25

The Voice season 24 is nearing the end. Monday kicks off a two-day finale where the final five contestants take the stage for their final performances. Keep up with all the thrilling action from the episode here with up-to-the-minute updates, reactions, recaps, and more.

‘The Voice’ Coach Gwen Stefani Says She’s Proud of Jacquie Roar

Nothing but praise for her former team member, Gwen Stefani told Jacquie Roar that she was proud of her and so proud of her. Fellow The Voice coach Reba McEntire stole Roar from Stefani earlier on in the season. Reba couldn’t help but gush about her team member. “Way to go, I’m so proud for you” she told Roar.

Jacquie Roar’s Mother Attempted to Give Song Advice Before ‘The Voice’ Live Show Performance

Just before she prepared to sing More Than a Feeling by Boston during The Voice live performance, Jacquie Roar’s mother attempted to give her song advice. After Roar shared with her what song she was planning to sing, her mother told her she needed to select another track instead. “I’m trying to win this thing, mom,” Roar was heard saying.

‘The Voice’ Top 5 Voting Methods: Here’s How to Vote

Following the end of tonight’s episode, The Voice fans will be able to vote for which of the top 5 artists performed the best in theirs. There are two methods to voting: Through The Voice mobile app or through www.nbc.com/voicevote. Fans will have until 7 a.m. ET Tuesday, Dec. 19, to vote for their favorite contestant.

Bryce Leatherwood is a Guest Artist for the First Night of ‘The Voice’ Finals

Bryce Leatherwood, the American country singer who won Season 22 of The Voice, it making an appearance as a guest artist during The Voice Season 24 finals. Leatherwood was coached by former longtime The Voice star Blake Shelton. After auditioning on the show with Conway Twitty’s Goodbye Time three of the four coaches turned for him. They were John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Shelton. Leatherwood’s victory marked Blake Shelton’s ninth and final win as a The Voice coach. Shelton ended up leaving the show after Season 23 came to an end. However, his wife, Gwen, remains on the show as coach.

What Will Happen During Tonight’s ‘The Voice’ Episode?

Here is how tonight will go on The Voice. All five contestants will be performing twice this evening. After the show, fans will be able to vote for their favorite contestant.

Recap: Here are the Final Five Contestants of ‘The Voice’ Season 24