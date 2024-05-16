Sara Evans Drops Out of ACM Awards Last Minute, Reschedules Concerts

The ACM Awards will take place tonight (May 16) at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It will be a star-studded event with A-list performers, presenters, and some of the biggest names in country music on the list of nominees. Unfortunately, the list of presenters got a little shorter this afternoon. Singer/songwriter Sara Evans had to pull out of the show.

Earlier today, Evans took to social media to break the bad news. “Unfortunately I have been super sick this week,” she revealed. “I was hoping to feel better, but I am not able to make it to the ACM Awards tonight and I have to reschedule my shows in Rocky Mount, Virginia this weekend. I am sooooo sad and was looking forward to everything,” she added. “Love y’all and can’t wait to get to get back on the road and sing with you soon.”

Evans added that her shows in Rocky Mount, Virginia are scheduled for October 10 and 11. Tickets will remain valid for rescheduled shows.

Sara Evans will have plenty of time to rest before she hits the road again. This summer, she’ll kick off a trek that will take her across the United States and keep her on the road until fall.

06/15—Winsted, Minnesota @ Winstock Country Music Festival

06/16—Duluth, Minnesota @ Duluth Entertainment Convention Center

06/21—Morgantown, West Virginia @ Hazel Ruby-McQuain Amphitheater

06/22—Hammondsport, New York @ Point of the Bluff Vineyards

06/23—Dewey Beach, Delaware @ Bottle & Cork

06/29—Central City, Iowa @ Linn County Fair

07/11—Shipshewana, Indiana @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

07/12—Jacksonville, Illinois @ Morgan County Fair

07/13—Fort Loramie, Ohio @ Country Concert

07/15—Cumberland, Maryland @ Allegany County Fair

07/19—Houston, Texas @ Arena Theatre

07/20—San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Expo Hall

07/21—Cedar Park, Texas @ Haute Spot

07/26—Salina, Kansas @ The Stiefel Theatre

07/27—Owensville, Missouri @ Gasconade County Fair

08/02—Flint, Michigan @ The Capitol Theatre

08/03—Pontoon Beach, Illinois @ Party at the Beach

08/04—West Allis, Wisconsin @ Wisconsin State Fair

08/16—Fairbury, Illinois @ Fairbury Fair

08/17—New Haven, Kentucky @ The Amp at Log Still

08/19—Wellington, Ohio @ Lorain County Fair

08/31—Park City, Utah @ The Amphitheater at Canyons Village

09/06—Cape Girardeau, Missouri @ Century Casino Cape Girardeau

09/07—Hinton, Oklahoma @ Sugar Creek Casino Event Center

09/08—Branson, Missouri @ Silver Dollar City

09/13—LaGrange, Georgia @ Sweetland Amphitheatre

09/14—Roanoke, Rapids, North Carolina @ Weldon Mills Theatre

09/20—El Cajon, California @ Sycuan Casino Resort

09/21—Coachella, California @ Spotlight 29 Casino

09/22—Phoenix, Arizona @ Celebrity Theatre

10/10—Rocky Mount, Virginia @ Harvester Performance Center

10/11—Rocky Mount, Virginia @ Harvester Performance Center

10/25—Hiawassee, Georgia @ Anderson Music Hall

10/26—Richmond Hill, Georgia @ The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

