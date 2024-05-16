Sara Evans Drops Out of ACM Awards Last Minute, Reschedules Concerts

The ACM Awards will take place tonight (May 16) at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. It will be a star-studded event with A-list performers, presenters, and some of the biggest names in country music on the list of nominees. Unfortunately, the list of presenters got a little shorter this afternoon. Singer/songwriter Sara Evans had to pull out of the show.
Earlier today, Evans took to social media to break the bad news. “Unfortunately I have been super sick this week,” she revealed. “I was hoping to feel better, but I am not able to make it to the ACM Awards tonight and I have to reschedule my shows in Rocky Mount, Virginia this weekend. I am sooooo sad and was looking forward to everything,” she added. “Love y’all and can’t wait to get to get back on the road and sing with you soon.”
Evans added that her shows in Rocky Mount, Virginia are scheduled for October 10 and 11. Tickets will remain valid for rescheduled shows.
Sara Evans Tour Dates
Sara Evans will have plenty of time to rest before she hits the road again. This summer, she’ll kick off a trek that will take her across the United States and keep her on the road until fall.
- 06/15—Winsted, Minnesota @ Winstock Country Music Festival
- 06/16—Duluth, Minnesota @ Duluth Entertainment Convention Center
- 06/21—Morgantown, West Virginia @ Hazel Ruby-McQuain Amphitheater
- 06/22—Hammondsport, New York @ Point of the Bluff Vineyards
- 06/23—Dewey Beach, Delaware @ Bottle & Cork
- 06/29—Central City, Iowa @ Linn County Fair
- 07/11—Shipshewana, Indiana @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
- 07/12—Jacksonville, Illinois @ Morgan County Fair
- 07/13—Fort Loramie, Ohio @ Country Concert
- 07/15—Cumberland, Maryland @ Allegany County Fair
- 07/19—Houston, Texas @ Arena Theatre
- 07/20—San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Expo Hall
- 07/21—Cedar Park, Texas @ Haute Spot
- 07/26—Salina, Kansas @ The Stiefel Theatre
- 07/27—Owensville, Missouri @ Gasconade County Fair
- 08/02—Flint, Michigan @ The Capitol Theatre
- 08/03—Pontoon Beach, Illinois @ Party at the Beach
- 08/04—West Allis, Wisconsin @ Wisconsin State Fair
- 08/16—Fairbury, Illinois @ Fairbury Fair
- 08/17—New Haven, Kentucky @ The Amp at Log Still
- 08/19—Wellington, Ohio @ Lorain County Fair
- 08/31—Park City, Utah @ The Amphitheater at Canyons Village
- 09/06—Cape Girardeau, Missouri @ Century Casino Cape Girardeau
- 09/07—Hinton, Oklahoma @ Sugar Creek Casino Event Center
- 09/08—Branson, Missouri @ Silver Dollar City
- 09/13—LaGrange, Georgia @ Sweetland Amphitheatre
- 09/14—Roanoke, Rapids, North Carolina @ Weldon Mills Theatre
- 09/20—El Cajon, California @ Sycuan Casino Resort
- 09/21—Coachella, California @ Spotlight 29 Casino
- 09/22—Phoenix, Arizona @ Celebrity Theatre
- 10/10—Rocky Mount, Virginia @ Harvester Performance Center
- 10/11—Rocky Mount, Virginia @ Harvester Performance Center
- 10/25—Hiawassee, Georgia @ Anderson Music Hall
- 10/26—Richmond Hill, Georgia @ The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images
