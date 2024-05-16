Ex-Journey Singer Steve Perry Reveals He’s Signed a New Label Deal, Says “It’s My Dream” to Tour Again

Former Journey frontman Steve Perry has revealed that he’s planning to record some new music soon, and he’s also contemplating the possibility of touring again.

In a new Rolling Stone interview, Perry shared that he “just signed with a new label.”

“I’m very excited about it, and I’ll have an opportunity very soon to work with these very, very musically creative people,” the 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer said. “I’ll probably announce who I signed with very soon. That’s about as much as I can say, but I’m excited about that.”

He added, “I am working on stuff.”

Perry also pointed out that the label has been “so supportive” of his musical plans.

“They said, ‘We don’t care what you do, we just want to do it with you,’” he reported.

Steve Perry’s New Collaboration with The Effect

The news comes on the heels of Perry contributing vocals to a new version of the 1986 Journey deep cut “It Could Have Been You” by The Effect, a young band featuring Toto guitarist Steve Lukather’s son, Trevor, and Phil Collins’ son Nic. The track is available now as a digital single.

Perry hadn’t put out a full-length record between 1996, when Trial by Fire, his final album with Journey, was released, and his 2018 solo album, Traces. Since then, he released an alternate version of Traces in 2020 and his first holiday album, The Season, in 2021.

Perry on Why He Didn’t Tour Behind Traces

Many fans were hoping Perry was going to tour behind Traces, but it didn’t happen.

“Well, it’s a long story,” Perry told Rolling Stone with regards to why he didn’t tour then. “Uncle Steve is up in age, and everybody at this age has some aches and pains and things like that. But it’s a really good question that I’ve been asking myself too.”

Lukather on Perry Possibly Touring Again

Trevor Lukather, who’s developed a close friendship with Perry, explained to Rolling Stone, “[Steve] can still sing has a– off. Physically, it’s a big task, even for me at my age, running around the stage for an hour-plus. It’s really when he’s comfortable.”

He added, “I always told him that I am here as a friend and here to push him when I can, and I want to help too.”

Perry Contemplating a Return to Touring

Perry also noted that Lukather has been prodding him to get back onstage.

“Trev’s been busting my balls about it for a long time, to be honest with you,” Perry said.

“It’s something that I’m absolutely missing terribly,” he noted. “I can’t even tell you how much, but there’s been a big soulful reclaiming of this original feeling that I had about singing that I needed to get back to. I didn’t want to go out and just turn the wheel or turn the crank.”

Perry pointed out that for many years, he wasn’t sure if he wanted to sing anymore, but he said he’s been “rekindling” his passion for music. As for whether he thinks he’ll tour again, Perry said, “I never say never at this point. My life has proven me just that.”

Meanwhile, Perry noted that he and Lukather have been discussing their mutual inspiration to make music.

“We talk about what motivates us, what is that deep drive in us that says, ‘This is what you are,’” he shared. “And to not be what you are is cutting off a limb. I am starting to really feel that.”

When the Rolling Stone interviewer told Perry that they hoped and dreamed that he would tour again, Perry replied, “At this point, I’m also hoping. And it’s my dream too.”