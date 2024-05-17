Jelly Roll Debuts Brand-New Banger “Liar” at the CMA Awards, Starting the Next Chapter of His Career

Jelly Roll came into the ACM Awards with four nominations. He is up for Male Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. Additionally, two of his songs are on ballots this year. “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson is up for Music Event of the Year and “Need a Favor” is up for Single of the Year. He also shared new music during Country Music’s Biggest Party with a performance of the new track “Liar”

Jelly Roll hasn’t released “Liar” yet. However, he has shared a snippet of it on social media. Before that, he performed it at Stagecoach with Maddie & Tae. After performing it in front of his country music peers and everyone watching at home, he’ll likely send it to streaming services soon. This performance is the official beginning of the next chapter of his career.

Jelly Roll Planned to Start His New Chapter Tonight

It’s no surprise that Jelly Roll decided to share a new song at the ACM Awards. Last month, he appeared on the Country Heat Weekly podcast ahead of his Stagecoach debut. While talking to Amber Anderson and Kelly Sutton, he revealed that he was ready to start the next phase of his career. More specifically, he said that he planned to start that phase at tonight’s awards show.

“I haven’t said this publicly, I alluded to it at the [CMT Music Awards], but God willing, going into the [ACM Awards] we’ll begin the new chapter,” he revealed. “I think the Whitsitt Chapel era ended at the [CMT Music Awards],” he added.

Jelly went on to say that he plans to make the next chapter a big one. He revealed that he has written more than a hundred songs since releasing his debut country album in 2023. “I don’t know how many of them I’m actually going to release this year. Last year, I did a really tight small package with Whitsitt Chapel. I told my wife I’m fighting the urge to start getting on TikTok like an artist that never made it and start dropping songs and see what goes. I have that many songs,” he said.

